DANVERS, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/08/17 -- MobiCard Inc. aka Peer to Peer Network (OTC PINK: PTOP) www.freemobicard.com announces a 3 month summer promotion thru Labor Day 2017, in which the Company is offering its SaaS based mobile business card solution for FREE, no cc required to virtually anyone in any profession that has ever printed a paper business card.

The Company believes that it can achieve over 100,000 new users during the promotional period and anticipates a healthy conversion to paying customers this coming fall as the monthly service is only $7.99 per month or $79 per annual subscription.

MobiCard is a personalized web based mobile app that enables users to Create, Share, Track and Follow Up with new leads, referrals and business opportunities like never before. Users are notified by text message every time their card is opened, viewed or shared to third party referrals with instant validation of the referral source.

Christopher Esposito, Director of Business Development, said, "MobiCard is an invaluable networking tool, that unlike a paper business card can be shared to all current contacts and new leads by text, email, digital and social media, thereby increasing the amount of business opportunities from an abundance of new contacts."

Esposito went on to say, "Imagine having all of the current contact details along with social media links, websites, videos for anyone that you've ever met, done business with, past acquaintances or old friends all within one touch on your mobile device. MobiCard subscribers are able to edit and keep current all of their contact, digital and multi-media information that dynamically updates with all of their contacts so that they never lose touch."

Click the following link to Sign Up https://www.cardsmobi.com/register.php and enter PROMO CODE: 3MONTHSFREE.

About MobiCard Inc:

MobiCard Inc. fka Peer to Peer Network ("PTOP") owns and markets its core technology, a SaaS mobile solution branded C2A MobiCard, a scalable mobile business card software platform that enables users to create a customized web based personalized mobile app that is sharable by text sms, email, digital and social media. Subscribers are able to track card opens, views and shares all while validating and analyzing new leads and referrals in real time, thereby knowing who and when to follow up https://freemobicard.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company invokes the protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings at www.sec.gov. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

MobiCard Inc.

Chris Esposito

Director of Business Development

click here http://bit.ly/2rXjNGK to request my MobiCard

(978) 335-4066

chris@freemobicard.com



