MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/08/17 -- Midland Exploration Inc. ("Midland") (TSX VENTURE: MD) is pleased to announce the commencement of a major exploration program on its Willbob gold project, wholly owned by Midland. The summer exploration program will include prospecting, geological mapping, channel sampling, and an important drilling campaign totalling more than 5,000 m. A lake sediment survey (450 samples) covering the entire property will also be carried out in early July.

The objective of this next phase of drilling on Willbob is to test the northwest and southeast extensions below the Golden Tooth surface showing (shear zone), where grades of 3.1 g/t Au over 1.7 m and 3.81 g/t Au over 0.95 m were obtained in hole WB-16-06 during the 2016 drilling campaign. (Note that true thicknesses cannot be determined at this time with the information available).

In addition to these gold zones intersected below the Golden Tooth surface showing, several new gold-bearing mineralized zones were also intersected at shallow depths (see press release dated January 18, 2017).

A few drill holes will also test, at shallow depth, the GTN-4 showing (shear zone), where gold values reaching 5.5 g/t Au in grab sample and 3.5 g/t Au over 1 m in channel sample, were obtained in a diorite altered to ankerite-albite-chlorite. (Note that values from grab samples reported in this press release may not be representative of the mineralized zones).

The Golden Tooth North showing will also be tested at shallow depth during this campaign. Last fall, grades of 13.2 g/t Au, 8.9 g/t Au, 4.5 g/t Au, 3.3 g/t Au and 3.0 g/t Au were reported in grab samples collected in a sheared diorite altered to ankerite-albite-chlorite.

In addition, a few drill holes will test the depth extensions of the Dessureault showing which had returned 6.2 g/t Au over 3.9 m (historic channel duplicate) and up to 31.8 g/t Au in grab sample. (Note that true thicknesses cannot be determined at this time with the information available).

The Polar Bear showing, which has been traced on surface over more than 300 m (strongly ankeritized shear zone) and which graded up to 6.4 g/t Au in grab sample and up to 4.3 g/t Au over 0.50 m in channel sample, will also be drill-tested.

Finally, shallow drill holes will test the Sunshine showing, traced over 150 m with ankerite-albite-chlorite alteration zones and gold values reaching 7.27 g/t Au in grab sample.

A second phase of drilling will take place later this summer, to test several of the new targets that will be identified during the summer prospecting campaign.

On January 18, 2017, Midland Exploration was pleased to announce the acquisition of 945 new claims located near the Willbob property and the earn-in agreement recently concluded between Osisko Mining Inc. ("Osisko") and Barrick Gold Corp. ("Barrick") for the Kan property, adjacent to the south of the Willbob property. Pursuant to the agreement, Barrick will incur $15 million in exploration expenditures over a period of four years to earn 70% interest in the Kan property, subject to certain annual work expenditure thresholds, including a guaranteed exploration threshold of $6 million in the first two years. The Willbob property now consists of a total of 1,449 claims covering a surface area of approximately 840 square kilometres, and is located about 70 kilometres west of the town of Kuujjuaq in Nunavik.

Maps showing the location of known mineral occurrences and drill intersections on the Willbob project may be consulted using the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/Willbob%20June%202017.pdf

About Midland

Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold, platinum group elements, base metals and rare earth elements. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Teck Resources Limited, IAMGOLD Corporation, Osisko Mining Inc., Altius Resources Inc., SOQUEM INC., Japan Oil Gas and Metals National Corporation, and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up the Company portfolio and generate shareholder value.

This press release was prepared and the disclosure was approved by Richard D. St-Cyr, project geologist, certified geologist and Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. For further information, please consult Midland's website: www.explorationmidland.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in Midland's periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Midland from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.

Contacts:

Gino Roger

President and Chief Executive Officer

450 420-5977

450 420-5978 (FAX)

info@midlandexploration.com

www.explorationmidland.com



