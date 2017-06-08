Cancer Research UK Selects Spinnaker Support for Siebel CRM Support

BOURNE END, England, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinnaker Support, the fastest growing provider of third-party maintenance and managed services for Oracle and SAP applications, has been chosen by Cancer Research UK for third-party Siebel CRM support. Cancer Research UK is one of the world's leading cancer charities dedicated to saving lives through research. The switch to Spinnaker Support from Oracle support significantly reduces annual maintenance fees and ensures best-in-class service from a highly knowledgeable and responsive support team.

"We continuously seek innovative ways to keep our costs down in order to free up more funding for research projects that will discover ways to prevent, diagnose, and treat cancer," stated David Minton, Head of Business Applications Cancer Research UK. "We believe that the transition from Oracle Support to Spinnaker Support for our Siebel CRM products will result in high quality service at a substantially lower price point."

"It is a great pleasure to support Cancer Research UK's Siebel applications," stated Nigel Pullan, Vice President of EMEA and APAC for Spinnaker Support. "We will focus on keeping their Siebel system available and adaptable so they can focus on ways to beat cancer."

About Cancer Research UK

Cancer Research UK runs Siebel CRM version 8.1.1.14, leveraging Siebel Sales, Marketing, Siebel Analytics, Mobile, Dynamic Catalog, Siebel Contact Center, and other modules.

Cancer Research UK's pioneering work into prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer has helped save millions of lives

Cancer Research UK receives no government funding for their life-saving research. Every step it makes towards beating cancer relies on donations

Cancer Research UK supports research into all aspects of cancer through the work of over 4,000 scientists, doctors and nurses.

Cancer Research UK's ambition is to accelerate cancer survival rates by 2034 to 3 in 4 people for at least 10 years, up from 2 in 4 today.

For further information about Cancer Research UK's work or to find out how to support the charity, please call 0300 123 1022 or visit http://www.cancerresearchuk.org/. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

About Spinnaker Support

Spinnaker Support is the fastest growing provider of third-party maintenance, managed services, and consulting - providing a unique blend of services for organizations that run SAP or Oracle. Our maintenance customers gain better support while saving an average of 62% on their annual maintenance fees. Savings are often redirected to fund and accelerate innovation, transformation, and cloud migration. Customer resources focus less on ERP system issues and more on delivering cutting-edge IT solutions that support business strategies. Our customers are 98.6% satisfied. We also deliver tailored managed services, allowing reduced vendor count for less cost. Our consultants engage in strategic projects that drive continuous improvement, development, and migration of Oracle and SAP enterprise applications with the unique surrounding technology environments in which they operate. To learn more about Spinnaker Support, visit http://www.spinnakersupport.com/, call +44 (0)20 8242 1785 internationally or 877-476-0576 in the U.S./Canada. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, or Google+.

