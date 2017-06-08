

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Tesla joins other 19 companies to be in Fortune magazine's annual list of America's top 500 companies for the first time. Of these 20 new companies, six were the result of recent splits or spinoffs, while three were founded more than 100 years ago. Two others were created just last year.



Elon Musk's electric car startup finally made to the list with a rank of 383 after growing sales by 73% last year. Tesla is worth more than both General Motors and Ford in stock market value, but it still makes far less in sales than the traditional automakers.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise, the data center and cloud services business split from Hewlett-Packard, was ranked at 59, while Alcoa, which produces aluminum since 1888, reached at 300. Alcoa's core smelting and aluminum refining business was spun off last year from the parent company, now called Arconic.



Synchrony Financial, spun off from General Electric in 2015, lands on the list at No. 185. Nvidia, which makes graphics chips used in everything from Apple computers to Tesla's self-driving car technology, is at 387.



Walmart tops the Fortune 500 list, which has been a measure of the country's most valuable businesses since it first came out in 1955. The retail behemoth has been holding the spot for five years in a row. Berkshire Hathaway comes in the second spot, and Apple is in third.



Meanwhile, 15 companies fell from the Fortune 500 this year, while some others including Baxalta and Time Warner Cable were acquired by other companies. This year's bar was of at least $5.1 billion in annual revenue.



This year, the combined total revenue of all 500 companies in the list reaches $12.1 trillion, 65 percent of the U.S. GDP.



