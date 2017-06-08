Enclosed please find MT Højgaard announcement of 8 June 2017 regarding that Enemærke & Petersen, a subsidiary company of the MT Højgaard group, has been announced by the social housing association fsb as winner of the main contract to refurbish Lundevænget, which is one of Copenhagen's first upper-storey buildings, built in 1934. The contract has a value of DKK 390 million.



For 2017, in addition to our share of 54% in the MT Højgaard group's profit after tax and minority interests, the Højgaard Holding group still expects a small positive result before tax.



The projections concerning future financial performance are subject to uncertainties and risks that may result in a development that deviates substantially from what is expected.





Best regards, Højgaard Holding A/S Ditlev Fløistrup CEO



Contacts: Torben Biilmann, CEO, MT Højgaard, tel. +45 2270 9020 Ditlev Fløistrup, CEO, Højgaard Holding, tel. +45 4520 1500 Søren Bjerre-Nielsen, chairman of the board, Højgaard Holding, tel. +45 4520 1500



