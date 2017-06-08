

MUEHLHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Chemical distributor Brenntag AG (BNTGF.PK) said that the General Shareholders' Meeting approved the proposed Management Board and Supervisory Board resolutions with a large majority in each case. Accordingly, it resolved to pay dividends in the amount of 1.05 euros per share, an increase of 5.0% compared with the previous year. This means that the payout ratio is 45.0% of the profit after tax attributable to Brenntag shareholders.



Brenntag held its Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting in Düsseldorf earlier today. A key agenda item in the General Shareholders' Meeting was the election of Supervisory Board members. Dr Thomas Ludwig and Prof. Dr Edgar Fluri left the board effective as of the end of this General Shareholders' Meeting. To replace them, Wijnand Donkers and Ulrich Harnacke were elected by the shareholders as new Supervisory Board members.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX