

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Central Bank left its key interest rates and massive monetary stimulus unchanged for a tenth successive policy session, but made a subtle change to its forward guidance by omitting the mention of lower levels for interest rates in future.



The Governing Council, led by ECB President Mario Draghi, kept all three interest rates unchanged during the policy session in Tallinn, Estonia as policymakers remain unconvinced whether inflation will move closer to target despite the robust growth.



The main refi rate was held at a record low zero percent and the deposit rate at -0.40 percent. The marginal lending facility rate was kept at 0.25 percent.



The bank is also retained its asset purchases of EUR 60 billion a month till December 2017. The size was reduced in March from EUR 80 billion.



'The Governing Council expects the key ECB interest rates to remain at their present levels for an extended period of time, and well past the horizon of the net asset purchases,' the ECB said in a statement.



The ECB tweaked the language of this statement, which in April read 'present or lower levels' for interest rates.



'If the outlook becomes less favorable, or if financial conditions become inconsistent with further progress towards a sustained adjustment in the path of inflation, the Governing Council stands ready to increase the programme in terms of size and/or duration,' the bank said.



Draghi is scheduled to hold his customary post-decision press conference at 8.30 am ET.



In the press conference, Draghi is expected to tread carefully to avoid any suggestion of tapering, but the subtle change the forward guidance could be a sneak preview of more such tweaks in the communication, economists said.



'Some tweaks to the macro-economic risk assessment as a clear statement that the current recovery does still not show any inflationary signs are the most likely outcomes of the press conference,' ING Bank economist Carsten Brzeski said.



Policymakers would also be presented with the latest set of macroeconomic projections in the latest meeting, produced jointly by euro area national central banks and ECB staff.



Economists widely expect an upgrade to the growth outlook, while they foresee a downgrade to the inflation projections.



In March, the growth projections for this year and next were raised by a percentage point to 1.8 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively. Growth was seen slowing to 1.6 percent in 2019.



Inflation forecasts for this year and next were boosted to 1.7 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively. The projection for 2019 was retained at 1.7 percent.



The ECB, which targets inflation 'below, but close to 2 percent' has maintained that the recent upward trend in inflation was unconvincing.



And it is the main reason why Draghi and his team assert that the massive stimulus by way of asset purchases and negative interest rates is necessary to support the euro area economic recovery, which they say is 'fragile.'



Supporting ECB's caution, headline inflation tumbled to 1.4 percent in May, its lowest level thus far this year. The policy-relevant core inflation slid to 0.9 percent.



Underlying inflation has largely been stagnant thus far this year, except for a blip in April that was caused by a late Easter.



Hawks on the Governing Council have been calling for the removal of the downward bias in policy communication, mainly the reference to cutting rates further if needed.



Eurozone's unemployment rate dropped to 9.3 percent in April, the lowest in more than eight years.



An easing jobless rate suggests the sustained strong momentum in the labor market and is an encouraging sign for a rebound in wage pressures. However, significant underemployment is a cause for concern as it could delay the impact on wage growth in the near term.



The 19-nation economy maintained its robust growth momentum in the first quarter, expanding 0.5 percent, the same as in the previous three months. That is in sync with the ECB's view of solid and broad recovery.



