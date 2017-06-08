Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2017) - Defiance Silver Corp. (TSXV: DEF) (OTC: DNCVF) ("Defiance") is pleased to announce the results of the first drill hole from its ongoing drill program at the San Acacio Silver Project, located in Zacatecas, Mexico. The drill hole targeted the Esperanza Zone and successfully intersected high grade silver over a width of 27.03 meters of hydrothermal breccia and veins assaying 202.99 g/t AgEq. This hole has extended known mineralization to over 85 metres below the current resource.

Results indicate that the Veta Grande Vein system is splitting into multiple veins at depth as detailed in the table below:

Hole # From

(m) To

(m) Length (m)** Ag,

g/t Au,

g/t Cu,

% Pb,

% Zn,

% AgEq,

g/t* SAD17-12 226.62 253.65 27.03 148.21 0.29 0.02 0.13 0.67 202.99 including 226.62 234.20 7.58 212.91 0.05 0.01 0.06 0.26 230.03 including 238.00 243.00 5.00 230.69 0.51 0.04 0.43 1.68 354.97 including 247.60 253.65 6.05 122.07 0.74 0.01 0.09 1.04 222.59

*Reported for comparison only, with no assumptions regarding metal recovery or smelter payments. Prices used are Au: $1210.50/ounce, Ag: $16.33/ounce, Cu; $2.80/pound, Pb; $0.83/pound and Zn $0.95/pound. US dollars.

1 Gram = 0.03215074657 Troy ounce

**True Widths are approximately 80% of each intersection

"We are excited that the recently announced drill program has already returned one of the widest intercepts ever drilled at San Acacio. The results demonstrate that wide vein widths and high grades continue at depth and along strike at the San Acacio Silver Deposit. We look forward to releasing further results as drilling proceeds along the 1.2 km of historic workings as well as the newly defined Quartz-Pyrite Breccia target, all which have the potential to substantially increase the size of the current resource." said Bruce Winfield, President and CEO of Defiance Silver Corp.

Two more holes are planned within the Esperanza Zone to test the down dip extension of the mineralization in diamond drill hole SAD17-12. Additional targets to be tested are the Almaden Zone below previous drilling that returned 8.3m grading 278 g/t AgEq with mineralization open to depth.

A third target that will be tested is the Quartz-Pyrite Breccia that was discovered in the Guadalupe area of the project. The Breccia exhibits signs that it may represent a completely new system richer in gold and zinc mineralization.

Exploration efforts are being conducted under the direct supervision of Rick Tschauder, B.Sc. Defiance's Consulting Geologist. President and CEO Bruce Winfield P.Geo, a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, is responsible for the program and preparation of the above information.

