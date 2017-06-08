Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2017) - Austral Gold Limited (ASX: AGD) (TSXV: AGLD) ("Austral" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Roscoe Postle Associates Inc. ("RPA") has completed a new independent resource and reserve estimate in accordance with CIM Definition Standards, 2014 as incorporated in National Instrument ("NI") 43-101 and Joint Ore Reserves Committee Code, 2012 (JORC12) for the Company's 100% owned Amancaya project and Guanaco Mine, Chile. The Amancaya reserve estimate is the first in that project's existence.

Highlights:

Amancaya*:

• Total Indicated resource at Amancaya of 804,690 tonnes at 9.64 g/t gold and 80.7 g/t silver for 277,352 Gold Equivalent ("AuEq") ounces, including;

o A maiden probable reserve of 948,053 tonnes grading 6.77 g/t gold and 63.2 g/t silver for 232,074 AuEq ounces, including;

o A maiden open pit probable reserves of 254,596 tonnes grading 7.56 g/t gold and 119.5 g/t silver for 74,993 AuEq ounces

• Total inferred resource at Amancaya of 959,554 tonnes at 6.79 g/t gold and 36.1 g/t Ag for 220,000 AuEq ounces.

Guanaco*:

• Measured and Indicated resource of 2,193,000 tonnes grading 2.9 g/t gold and 13.0 g/t silver for 217,000 AuEq ounces, including;

• Total reserves of 489,635 tonnes grading 2.99 g/t gold and 3.6 g/t silver for 47,907 AuEq ounces, including;

o Proven reserve of 189,613 tonnes grading 3.41 g/t gold and 4.1 g/t silver for 21,106 AuEq ounces, and,

o Probable reserve of 300,022 tonnes grading 2.73 g/t gold and 3.4 g/t silver for 26,801 AuEq ounces.

• Inferred resource: 1,200,000 tonnes grading 2.6 g/t gold and 12.9 g/t silver for 110,000 AuEq ounces.

*See tables below for assumptions used in the estimates.

"We are very pleased with this maiden reserve and resource estimate at Amancaya. It confirms the high grade nature of the Amancaya project and our expectation that Amancaya will play a significant part in our growth plans," stated Stabro Kasaneva, CEO of Austral Gold. "The Amancaya project is a unique asset; high grade gold and silver vein outcropping at surface that is fully permitted, pre-stripping has commenced and ore is being stock piled, pending the imminent commissioning of the new processing plant. The pre-feasibility study that evaluates the combined production from the Amancaya project with the operating Guanaco mine, including its new processing plant, is expected shortly. We are expecting that this study will reveal a financially robust combined operation located in a very attractive jurisdiction."

Amancaya Reserve and Resource Estimate

RPA undertook the study based on company infill drilling and exploration activities completed in 2016 and previous work done on the project by other companies. Full details and assumptions used will be available when the Technical Report summarizing the Pre-Feasibility study is filed on SEDAR and ASX within 45 days.



Table 15 Amancaya Mineral Reserves - as at December 31, 2016

Austral Gold Ltd. - Guanaco and Amancaya Gold Project





Category



Grades Contained Metal Ounces Area



Tonnage

(t) Au Ag AuEq Au Ag AuEq Underground:

Probable (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (oz) (oz) (oz) Veta Central Norte 418,205 6.96 47.9 7.61 93,642 644,422 102,277 Probable Veta Central Sur 275,253 5.74 34.2 6.19 50,754 302,259 54,804 Total Underground 693,457 6.48 42.5 7.05 144,396 946,681 157,081 Open Pit:

Probable Open Pit 254,596 7.56 119.5 9.16 61,887 978,062 74,993 Total All 948,053 6.77 63.2 7.61 206,283 1,924,742 232,074



Notes:

1. Mineral Reserves followed CIM Definitions, 2014 and are compliant with the JORC Code, 2012.

2. Underground Mineral Reserves are estimated at a break-even cut-off grade of 2.5 g/t AuEq for stopes and an incremental cut-off grade of 1.5 g/t AuEq for drifts. Open Pit Mineral Reserves are estimated at a cut-off grade of 1.53 g/t AuEq.

3. Mineral Reserves are estimated using an average long-term gold price of US$1,300 per ounce and silver price of US$20 per ounce.

4. Gold Equivalents (AuEq) were calculated as AuEq = Au + 0.0134 x Ag, based on a Au and Ag price of $1,300/oz and $20/oz and recoveries of Au and Ag of 92% and 80%, respectively.

5. A minimum mining width of 1.5 m was used for stopes and 3.5 m for drifts.

6. Stope dilution: 0.5 m in the hanging wall and 0.5 m in the footwall (1.0 m total).

7. Drift dilution: 0.25 m in each of the side walls (0.5 m total).

8. Bulk density is 2.5 t/m3.

9. Numbers may not add due to rounding.

Table 14-1 Amancaya Mineral Resources -as at December 31, 2016

Austral Gold Ltd. - Guanaco and Amancaya Gold Project



Category Tonnes Grades Ounces



(kt) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) AuEq

(g/t) Au

(koz) Ag

(koz) AuEq

(koz) Open Pit Measured - - - - - - - Indicated 171.5 11.24 177.5 13.61 62.0 978.9 75.1 Total M + I 171.5 11.24 177.5 13.61 62.0 978.9 75.1 Inferred 60 7.6 110.0 9.0 15 210 20

















Underground Measured - - - - - - - Indicated 633.2 9.21 54.5 9.94 187.4 1,109.5 202.3 Total M + I 633.2 9.21 54.5 9.94 187.4 1,109.5 202.3 Inferred 900 6.7 31.0 7.2 195 910 210

















Total Measured - - - - - - - Indicated 804.7 9.64 80.7 10.72 249.4 2,088.4 277.4 Total M + I 804.7 9.64 80.7 10.72 249.4 2,088.4 277.4 Inferred 960 6.8 36.0 7.3 210 1,110 220

Notes:

1. Mineral Resources followed CIM definitions, 2014 and are compliant with the JORC Code.

2. Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Mineral Reserves.

3. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

4. Open pit Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 1.5 g/t AuEq. Pit optimization shells were used to constrain the resources. Underground Mineral Resources are estimated at a cut-off grade of 2.5 g/t AuEq beneath the open pit shells.

5. Mineral Resources are estimated using a long-term gold price of US$1,300 per ounce, and a silver price of US$20 per ounce.

6. Gold Equivalents (AuEq) were calculated as AuEq = Au + 0.0134 x Ag, based on a gold and silver price of $1,300/oz and $20/oz and recoveries of gold and silver of 92% and 80%, respectively.

7. Minimum width for the open pit resource is 1.0 m and 1.5 m for the underground resource.

8. Bulk density is 2.50 t/m3.

9. Numbers may not add due to rounding.

The very high conversion rate (approximately 87%) of the Indicated resource into reserves in the Amancaya maiden reserve estimate is a result of the consistent form and grade of the deposit.

Guanaco Reserve and Resource Estimate

Reserves:

Table 15-a Guanaco Mineral Reserves - as at December 31, 2016

Austral Gold Ltd. - Guanaco and Amancaya Gold Project







Grades Contained Metal Ounces Category Area Tonnage Au Ag AuEq Au Ag AuEq



(t) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (oz) (oz) (oz) Underground















Proven Cachinalito West 172,468 3.47 2.9 3.51 19,238 15,876 19,451 Probable Cachinalito West 281,971 2.77 3.0 2.81 25,141 27,302 25,507 Total Cachinalito West 454,439 3.04 3.0 3.08 44,379 43,178 44,958

















Proven Dumbo West 11,178 3.38 4.7 3.44 1,215 1,695 1,238 Probable Dumbo West 14,256 2.29 7.5 2.39 1,049 3,446 1,095 Total Dumbo West 25,434 2.77 6.3 2.85 2,264 5,141 2,333

















Proven Perseverencia 5,967 1.67 37.8 2.18 321 7,242 418 Probable Perseverencia 3,795 1.43 14.4 1.63 175 1,755 198 Total Perseverencia 9,762 1.58 28.7 1.96 496 8,998 616

















Total Proven All 189,613 3.41 4.1 3.46 20,774 24,813 21,106 Total Probable All 300,022 2.73 3.4 2.78 26,365 32,503 26,801 Total Reserves All 489,635 2.99 3.6 3.04 47,139 57,316 47,907

Notes:

1. Mineral Reserves followed CIM definitions, 2014 and are compliant with the JORC Code.

2. Mineral Reserves are estimated at a break-even cut-off grade of 2.0 g/t AuEq for stopes and an incremental cut-off grade of 1.0 g/t AuEq for drifts.

3. Mineral Reserves are estimated using an average long-term gold price of US$1,300 per ounce and silver price of US$20 per ounce.

4. Gold Equivalents (AuEq) were calculated as AuEq = Au + 0.0134 x Ag, based on a Au and Ag price of $1,300/oz and $20/oz and recoveries of Au and Ag of 92% and 80%, respectively.

5. A minimum mining width of 1.5 m was used for stopes and 3.5 m for drifts.

6. Stope dilution: 0.5 m in the hanging wall and 0.5 m in the footwall (1.0 m total).

7. Drift dilution: 0.25 m in each of the side walls (0.5 m total).

8. Bulk density is 2.5 t/m3.

9. Numbers may not add due to rounding.

Resources

Table 14-2Guanaco Mineral Resources - as at December 31, 2016

Austral Gold Ltd. - Guanaco & Amancaya Gold Project



Tonnes Grades Ounces Deposit (kt) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEq (g/t) Au (koz) Ag (koz) AuEq

(koz) Measured













Cachinalito Central 111.4 4.37 3.7 4.42 15.6 12.4 15.8 Cachinalito West 164.0 3.03 3.5 3.08 16.0 18.3 16.2 Defensa 81.9 2.52 25.7 2.86 6.63 67.5 7.54 Dumbo West 102.9 3.43 9.7 3.56 11.3 31.9 11.8 Perseverancia 180.8 2.17 23.4 2.48 12.6 136 14.5 Natalia - - -

- - - Total Measured 641 3.02 12.9 3.19 62.2 266 65.8 Indicated













Cachinalito Central 235.3 3.98 3.9 4.03 30.1 29.4 30.5 Cachinalito West 350.0 2.91 3.6 2.95 32.7 41.0 33.2 Defensa 303.0 2.56 22.3 2.86 25.0 217 27.9 Dumbo West 320.8 3.13 10.6 3.28 32.3 110 33.8 Perseverancia - - -

- - - Natalia 342.5 2.03 23.0 2.34 22.4 253 25.8 Total Indicated 1,552 2.86 13.0 3.03 143 650 151 Inferred













Cachinalito Central 197 3.9 4.7 3.9 24 29 25 Cachinalito West 94 2.7 4.0 2.7 8 12 8 Defensa 31 2.4 22.0 2.7 2 21 3 Dumbo West 693 2.4 17.0 2.7 54 369 59 Perseverancia 134 2.1 10.0 2.2 9 45 10 Natalia 45 2.2 12.0 2.4 3 17 3 Total Inferred 1,200 2.6 12.9 2.8 100 500 110 Underground













Measured 641 3.02 12.9 3.19 62 266 65.8 Indicated 1,552 2.86 13.0 3.03 143 650 151 Total M + I 2,193 2.90 13.0 3.08 205 916 217 Inferred 1,200 2.6 12.9 2.8 100 500 110

Notes:



1. Mineral Resources followed CIM definitions, 2014 and are compliant with the JORC Code.

2. Mineral Resources are reported exclusive of Mineral Reserves and do not include dilution.

3. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

4. Mineral Resources are reported at a 1.5 g/t AuEq cut-off grade where AuEq = Au + (0.0134 * Ag).

5. Mineral Resources are estimated using a long-term gold price of US$1,300 per ounce, and a silver price of US$20 per ounce.

6. Gold Equivalents (AuEq) were calculated as AuEq = Au + 0.0134 x Ag, based on a Au and Ag price of $1,300/oz and $20/oz and recoveries of Au and Ag of 92% and 80%, respectively.

7. A minimum mining width of 1.5 m was not used for the estimation of the Mineral Resource.

8. Bulk density is 2.50 t/m3.

9. Numbers may not add due to rounding.

There are no known legal, political, environmental, or other risks that could materially affect the potential development of the Guanaco and Amancaya mineral resources or mineral reserves.

QUALIFIED PERSONS

The Amancaya and Guanaco Reserve and Resource Estimate was prepared in accordance with CIM Definitions 2014 in NI 43-101 and a Technical Report will be filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR and ASX within 45 days of this press release. The RPA Qualified Persons (QPs) for the Amancaya and Guanaco Reserve and Resource Estimate include:

• Jason J. Cox, P.Eng. (Mineral Reserves)

• Ian Weir, P.Eng. (Mineral Reserves)

• Chester M. Moore, P.Eng., (Mineral Resources)

This press release has been reviewed and approved by the RPA Qualified Persons.

About Austral Gold

Austral Gold Limited is a growing precious metals mining, development and exploration company building a portfolio of quality assets in Chile and Argentina. The Company's flagship Guanaco project in Chile is a low-cost gold and silver producing mine with further exploration upside. The Company is also operator of the underground silver-gold Casposo mine in San Juan, Argentina, where it has 70% ownership. With an experienced local technical team and highly regarded major shareholder, Austral's goal is to continue to strengthen its asset base through acquisition and discovery. Austral Gold Limited is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V:AGLD), and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: AGD). For more information, please consult the company's website www.australgold.com

On behalf of Austral Gold Limited:

"Stabro Kasaneva"

CEO

