Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2017) - Secova Metals Corp. ("Secova" or the "Company") (TSXV: SEK) (FSE: N4UN) (OTC: SEKZF) is pleased to report that the Company recently completed a site visit to the Duvay/Chenier Gold Project in Amos, Quebec. CEO &Chairman Brad Kitchen and President Morgan Good were joined by Longford Exploration's President James Rogers and its Consultant Terry Coyle, along with Laura-Lee Duffett, President of Secova's joint-venture partner Tres-Or Resources Ltd. and independent geologist Harrison Cookenboo.

The reconnaissance visit signified the commencement of the first phase of the Company's initial drilling program. Last year Secova completed an in-depth data compilation which included logging 330 historical drill holes and combining the high-powered IPower-3D Induced Polarization survey results that created a 3D model illustrating the current drill targets. Below is a map (view on the website at http://secovametals.com/duvaychenier/duvay_chenier_map_with_drill_targets) where to the northern part of the 7,766-hectare property you can see the t-shaped area where the survey was completed.