The European Central Bank (ECB) will not change its policies on interest rates or quantitative easing until next year says Tokai National Partners.



TOKYO, 2017-06-08 14:44 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokai National Partners have suggested that a record low deposit interest rate of .4% will remain in place until well 2018; none of the analysts surveyed expects any major changes to ECB policy when the bank's Governing Council meets later this week in Tallinn, Estonia.



The bank's most likely course of action will be to leave the present quantitative easing (QE) policy in place until January then slowly wind it down over a seven month period. The quantitative easing consists of purchases of €60 billion ($68 billion) worth bond of debt a month.



No changes to that policy are expected to be announced until the council's September meeting. The economists also believe that no decision about interest rates will be made until the July meeting. That's a change from April when most of the economists, through an interest rate decision, would come out of the Tallinn gathering.



"The biggest debate among the economists was on when the deposit rate will rise. Most of them expect the rate hike to be announced at the end of quantitative easing which they expect in September 2018," commented Joshua Atkinson, Director of Corporate Equities at Tokai National Partners.



The belief is that the Eurozone economy is in recovery but the economy is on shaky ground. Manufacturing and services in Europe are expanding at the fastest rate in six years but concern about weak prices has persuaded ECB President, Mario Draghi, to act cautiously.



"One reason why Draghi is cautious is inflation which he wants to hold to under 2%, while Eurozone inflation is low at 1.4% and the core rate is even lower at .9%," reports George Marshall, Head of Corporate Trading at Tokai National Partners.



Those figures prompted almost half of the economists to predict that the ECB will cut its inflation rate forecast for 2017 on Thursday. The same economists expect the inflation forecasts for 2018 and 2019 to remain the same which will prompt the bank to continue quantitative easing.



A major fear of the ECB's governors is that ending QE too soon will put a damper on what is a very weak Eurozone recovery. Economic activity is still growing but it is under threat from outside forces including low energy prices, the fear of terrorism and Brexit.



"One reason the ECB is not making a decision is that the Governing Council is waiting to see how the general election in the United Kingdom and the National Assembly election in France turn out. Both those votes are scheduled for this month," says Frank Thompson, Senior Vice President at Tokai National Partners.



The UK election might delay Brexit because Prime Minister Theresa May, might not be able to form a government. Recent polls have shown that May's Conservatives may not be able to obtain enough seats in parliament to form a government.



The key takeaway for investors from the survey is that the economists expect no surprises from the European Central Bank. Instead, present policies will continue for the foreseeable future because of the economic and political uncertainty in the Eurozone.



