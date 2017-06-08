

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After reporting increases in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the two previous weeks, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing a pullback in initial jobless claims in the week ended June 3rd.



The report said initial jobless claims fell to 245,000, a decrease of 10,000 from the previous week's revised level of 255,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to drop to 240,000 from the 248,000 originally reported for the previous week.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX