NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/08/17 -- A new report from Heavy Reading, Test & Measurement Meets Virtualization's Challenges, examines how test and measurement (T&M) vendors are addressing virtualization in their customers' offerings, as well as how they're using virtualization in their own solutions. The report draws on companies, products and technologies found in Testapedia.

Written by Online Research Director Denise Culver, who oversees content for Testapedia, the report features input from 14 T&M vendors that are in varying stages of developing their own virtualized T&M solutions, while also addressing the challenges of testing scores of solutions that have been or are in the process of being virtualized by CSPs, data centers, NEMs, enterprises and others in their customer base.

Key findings in the report include:

The switch from physical to virtual test solutions is not a simple or smooth transition for vendors or customers.

While most T&M vendors have virtualized solutions that provide NFV and SDN service assurance, other virtualized test and measurement solutions lag.

Virtualization can't simply be overlaid on top of hardware test solutions, creating more work, longer production times and higher costs for customers that don't necessarily understand the difference.

Virtualization in test and measurement is just getting started.





The report is free to download. To access the report click here: http://www.testapedia.com/lg_redirect.asp?piddl_lgid_docid=733372

About Testapedia

Testapedia is a free resource that provides comprehensive information about every facet of the test and measurement market, including the people, companies, products and services and industry organizations that drive the T&M economy. Testapedia also features a People Directory, a one-of-a-kind listing of communications professionals who are involved in the test and measurement industry. Inclusion in the directory is completely voluntary -- everyone who wishes to be included simply needs to opt in to be part of this unique, worldwide, community-building effort. Individuals can register on the Testapedia using this link: http://www.testapedia.com/register.asp

About Heavy Reading

Heavy Reading, the research division of Light Reading, offers deep analysis of emerging telecom trends to network operators, technology suppliers and investors. Its product portfolio includes in-depth reports that address critical next-generation technology and service issues, market trackers that focus on the telecom industry's most critical technology sectors, exclusive worldwide surveys of network operator decision-makers that identify future purchasing and deployment plans, and a rich array of custom and consulting services that give clients the market intelligence needed to compete successfully in the global telecom industry.

