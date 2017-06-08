NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/08/17 -- Energy Impact Partners LP (EIP) today announced the addition of OGE Energy Corp. (OGE Energy) as the twelfth investor in its Nexus strategic partner network. OGE Energy joins Southern Company, National Grid plc, Xcel Energy Inc., AGL, Avista Corp., Fortis Inc., Ameren Corp., Great Plains Energy Inc., Madison Gas and Electric Co., TEPCO, and PTT Public Company Limited as Nexus Partners working collaboratively to identify innovative products, technologies, and business models within the emerging energy economy.

"We are pleased to be a part of the EIP team and to collaborate with its existing strategic partners," said OGE Energy Chairman, President and CEO Sean Trauschke. "Joining EIP's network gives us the opportunity to combine forces with global partners working to identify and deploy the best new energy solutions for utility customers. We're hopeful that the partnership will deliver products, technologies and business models that will be well-suited for our customers and that can add value to our utility business."

EIP CEO and Managing Partner Hans Kobler commented, "OGE Energy has long been recognized as an energy leader. They own the largest electric utility in Oklahoma and were the first in the state to invest in system-wide smart grid technology and to offer wind and solar power options to consumers. As we look to scale our current portfolio companies and identify new ones, we will surely benefit from their perspective."

EIP is a private equity firm that strategically invests in innovative technologies, services, and products throughout the electricity supply chain from generation to consumption. The firm's most recent investments include CIMCON Lighting, a provider of hardware, communications, and software to enable smart city applications; and Arcadia Power, a customer billing and engagement platform with added products such as community solar.

About Energy Impact Partners

Energy Impact Partners is a collaborative strategic investment firm that invests in companies optimizing energy consumption and improving sustainable energy generation. Through close collaboration with its strategic investor base, EIP seeks to bring the best companies, buying power and vision in the industry to bear on the emerging energy landscape. EIP's partners include Southern Company, National Grid, Xcel Energy, Ameren, Great Plains Energy, Fortis Inc., AGL, Avista, Madison Gas and Electric Co., TEPCO, PTT Public Company Limited, and OGE Energy Corp. For more information, visit http://www.energyimpactpartners.com.

About OGE Energy Corp.

Oklahoma City-based OGE Energy Corp. is the parent company of OG&E, which serves approximately 836,000 customers in a service area spanning 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. In addition, OGE holds a 25.7 percent limited partner interest and a 50 percent general partner interest of Enable Midstream Partners, LP. For more information, visit http://www.oge.com.

