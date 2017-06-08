SUWANEE, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/08/17 --SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB: SNWV) is pleased to announce that the company is entering into a Memorandum of Understanding with eKare, Inc. to develop novel wound care analysis and management solutions. Linking SANUWAVE's dermaPACE® wound treatment device with eKare's inSight® 3D wound imaging and analytics system, the two companies will strive to produce the industry's most comprehensive wound management solution.

inSight uses the latest computer vision and 3D sensing technology to quickly and accurately assess the healing progress of wounds and feed that data into its AI (Artificial Intelligence) analytics engine to drive actionable insights. inSight is registered as a 510(k) Class I device and is CE Marked. SANUWAVE has long recognized that wound closure is but the end result of a series of evolving treatment decisions, made more complicated by a diabetic patient population. Leveraging eKare's AI analytic platform, SANUWAVE will develop proprietary clinical decision support system for the dermaPACE solution to improve the outcome and lower the cost of wound care.

States Kevin Richardson, CEO of SANUWAVE, "Having conducted and analyzed two highly controlled wound studies, we have recognized that successful wound closure is dependent upon recognizing and adapting to multiple factors in a patient's overall medical situation to effectively close wounds as quickly as possible. With eKare's inSight, SANUWAVE believes that we have found the perfect platform for clinicians to manage the chess match that is wound closure." Adds Travis Smith, Chief Commercial Officer of eKare, "We are excited to be teaming with SANUWAVE to elevate inSight's strength in imaging and analytics to develop better treatment algorithms for the dermaPace solution. This potent combination of therapy, 3D imaging, and data analytics can pave the path to powerful and cost effective wound closure solutions."

SANUWAVE dermaPACE, CE Marked and licensed in Canada, Australia, and South Korea has a proven record of effectiveness in treating skin conditions, particularly diabetic foot ulcers and venous leg ulcers. In the US, SANUWAVE has completed two US based clinical trials enrolling 336 subjects, which have proven the dermaPACE to be safe and effective in the treatment of Diabetic Foot Ulcers. Within a few weeks of initial treatment, wounds treated with dermaPACE reduce in area at superior rates compared to control subjects. dermaPACE exhibits superiority in wound area reduction within 12 weeks of initial treatment and exhibits superiority in wound closure within 20 weeks of initial treatment. Combined with the imaging and analytical power of inSight, the two companies intend to jump to the forefront in intelligent wound management and healing. SANUWAVE intends to introduce the inSight system into additional clinical trials planned for 2017.

About SANUWAVE Health, Inc.

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB: SNWV) (www.sanuwave.com) is a shock wave technology company initially focused on the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue and vascular structures. SANUWAVE's portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, producing new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps restore the body's normal healing processes and regeneration. SANUWAVE applies its patented PACE technology in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, plastic/cosmetic and cardiac conditions. Its lead product candidate for the global wound care market, dermaPACE®, is CE Marked throughout Europe and has device license approval for the treatment of the skin and subcutaneous soft tissue in Canada, Australia and New Zealand. In the U.S., dermaPACE is currently under the FDA's de novo petition review process for the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers. SANUWAVE researches, designs, manufactures, markets and services its products worldwide, and believes it has demonstrated that its technology is safe and effective in stimulating healing in chronic conditions of the foot (plantar fasciitis) and the elbow (lateral epicondylitis) through its U.S. Class III PMA approved OssaTron® device, as well as stimulating bone and chronic tendonitis regeneration in the musculoskeletal environment through the utilization of its OssaTron, Evotron® and orthoPACE® devices in Europe, Asia and Asia/Pacific. In addition, there are license/partnership opportunities for SANUWAVE's shock wave technology for non-medical uses, including energy, water, food and industrial markets.

About eKare, Inc.

eKare Inc. (http://ekare.ai) is dedicated to the design and development of wound assessment solutions using the latest machine intelligence, computer-vision, and mobile technology. eKare's current technology offering include wound tissue classification, mobile 3D imaging, as well as AI analytics engine to draw clinical insights and business intelligence. eKare's innovative technology is creating new possibilities in how we deliver wound care across the healthcare continuum, from inpatient hospital and skilled nursing facilities to ambulatory clinics and telemedicine.

