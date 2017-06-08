SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/08/17 -- GreatCall, the leader in connected health for active aging, today announced that its Healthsense Remote Health Monitoring Solution has been recognized as a MedTech Breakthrough award winner. The inaugural awards recognize best-in-class companies, people, platforms and products in the health, fitness and medical technology industries.

Healthsense uses passive sensors to monitor activities of daily living (ADLs) such as eating, sleeping and movement. It gathers information to identify individual baseline patterns, then uses predictive analytics to identify significant changes in those patterns that may indicate a change in health status. This enables caregivers to proactively intervene when they are notified of changes indicative of early onset of a negative health event. Using this preventative approach, they are able to replace a high cost episode of care with a low-cost intervention, thus improving outcomes at a lower cost.

"The Healthsense remote monitoring and predictive analytics solutions solve real problems for the aging population," said David Inns, CEO of GreatCall. "This recognition further underscores GreatCall's mission of providing the best outcome for both managed care organizations and their senior members by reducing the total cost of care for seniors while increasing their independence and ensuring safety."

The offering includes 10 sensors typically installed in a home to passively gather data, as well as a cellular hub to provide connectivity to GreatCall's infrastructure. The legacy Healthsense solution is being expanded to include the GreatCall mPERS device and service, the Lively Mobile. Lively Mobile offers all the benefits of a mobile personal emergency response service for seniors, including fall detection.

The technology has been used successfully in partnerships with senior living and managed care organizations across the U.S. An independent 12-month study with a Massachusetts managed care organization found that using remote monitoring in conjunction with the model of care for seniors reduced total medical expenses by $687 per member per month -- a nearly 16 percent reduction for pilot members as compared to a control group. The population using Healthsense demonstrated a 32.2 percent reduction in fees for inpatient hospital visits, a 29.4 percent reduction in emergency department costs and a 67.7 percent reduction in expenses for long term care vs. the control during the year-long study.

GreatCall's Healthsense Remote Health Monitoring Solution was selected out of over 2,000 nominations.

About GreatCall

GreatCall is the leader in connected health for active aging. Through its delivery of remote monitoring and mobile urgent response solutions, GreatCall's commercial business supports managed care and senior living organizations in achieving the triple aim: improved health outcomes, reduced healthcare costs, and improved patient experience. Solutions include Lively Mobile with 5Star Services and Healthsense remote monitoring of activities of daily living with predictive analytics that deliver actionable insights.

GreatCall is headquartered in San Diego, CA. To learn more, please visit www.GreatCall.com and www.Healthsense.com. This news release and other corporate assets are available at www.greatcall.com/newsroom or follow our news on Twitter @GreatCallinc and on Facebook at Facebook.com/greatcall.

About MedTech Breakthrough Awards

Telehealth, electronic health records, mHealth, fitness and nutrition technology, patient privacy and beyond, HealthTech and MedTech are featured as the hottest topics in the technology industry today, disrupting and innovating one of the largest industries in the world at a rapid pace. The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is simple -- to honor excellence and recognize the creativity, hard work and success of MedTech companies, technologies and products.

