CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 06/08/17 --



WHAT: ILTA's LegalSEC Summit 2017 brings together legal technology professionals at every level and general counsel who touch legal security in their law firm or law department and want to learn more and connect with peers.

iManage is exhibiting at this year's event and will showcase its advanced security offerings, including iManage Govern -- a platform capable of protecting content in iManage and non-iManage systems. With products that include iManage Security Policy Manager and iManage Threat Manager, iManage Govern is architected from the ground up to meet today's security challenges and client expectations without impacting firm workflows and productivity.

iManage will also have two speaking sessions:

Ian Raine, Director of Product Management at iManage, will lead a Solution Spotlight Session entitled, A Perimeter Breach is Inevitable, What is your Next Line of Defense?, on Wednesday June 14th at 9:00AM in Salon VI.

Dean Leung, Chief Customer Success Officer at iManage, will lead an Educational Session entitled, Internet Withdrawal: The Law Firm Without an Internet, on Wednesday, June 14th at 2:30PM in Salon II.

Over one million professionals at over 3,000 organizations around the world -- including 500 corporate legal departments -- rely on iManage to help them deliver great client work.

Join us for a demonstration at Table #3.

WHERE: Crystal Gateway Marriott

1700 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington, VA

WHEN: Tuesday, June 13th through Wednesday, June 14th, 2017

CONTACT: To schedule an on-site meeting with iManage executives, please contact Manjul Gupta at manjul.gupta@imanage.com or visit us at Table #3.

Follow iManage via:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/imanageinc

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/iManageinc/

Blog: https://imanage.com/blog/

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/imanage

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imanage

About iManage

iManage (www.imanage.com) is the leading provider of Work Product Management solutions for legal, accounting and financial services firms and the corporate departments they serve worldwide. Every day iManage helps professionals streamline the creation, sharing, governance and security of their work product. Over one million professionals at over 3,000 organizations around the world -- including more than 2,000 law firms and 500 corporate legal departments -- rely on iManage to help them deliver great client work. Headquartered in Chicago, iManage is a management-owned company.

Press Contact Information:

Manjul Gupta

Head of Corporate Communications

iManage

Phone: 669-777-3430

Email Contact



