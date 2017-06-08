PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/08/17 -- Rubrik, the Cloud Data Management Company, announced today that TTX Company, North America's railcar pooling provider, has deployed Rubrik's comprehensive data management platform. TTX is replacing its fragmented legacy backup infrastructure with Rubrik's simple, all-in-one solution to solve backup performance issues, drive down cost and complexity, and scale easily to meet the backup and recovery demands of TTX's growing business.

TTX owns, maintains and manages a fleet of more than 230,000 railcars used by the nine North American railroads that own TTX. By using TTX, the railroads save capital and operating costs, and benefit from the assurance of always having railcars when and where they are needed. TTX spends more than $600 million annually on maintenance, using a network of facilities spread across the United States.

The movement of railcars is tracked by TTX's proprietary Unified Fleet Distribution® application, which handles an average of more than a million messages per day. Ensuring access to applications like this, and protecting their data is essential to TTX's operations.

Finding a high-performance backup and recovery solution for TTX's large databases and data warehouse had been a longstanding struggle, according to Chad Plemons, Director of Digital Operations with TTX. He said TTX had tried several products over the years with varying success, but in 2016 decided to standardize on Rubrik.

"We selected Rubrik as the single platform for all our data protection needs for both our structured and unstructured data," Plemons said. "Rubrik is very straightforward to deploy and administer. And that's exactly what we were looking for given our emphasis on simplicity. We don't have the luxury of having a backup engineer on staff. Now, it's a function every member of the infrastructure team can manage. The simplicity of performing file-level recoveries allows us to execute this through our support desks."

Another key benefit, he added, "is that archiving to the cloud is a built-in capability of Rubrik. Our hybrid cloud strategy recognizes that some data belongs in the cloud and some on-premises. With Rubrik, we have the flexibility to utilize cost-effective public cloud storage for long-term data retention. What we put into the cloud can also be accessed instantly at a granular level via search."

TTX has deployed the Rubrik solution in conjunction with its adoption of all-flash storage arrays from Pure Storage for all its production applications. "Pure and Rubrik are examples of how you expect things to work in the future," adds Bruce Schinelli, VP & CIO of TTX. "These are solutions that function as tightly integrated pieces of your infrastructure, providing a lot of immediate value without a lot of work by your staff."

Rubrik and Pure Storage offer management across a data fabric that spans on-premises and cloud through a joint solution of Rubrik Cloud Data Management and Pure Storage's FlashArray™ and FlashBlade™ products.

Resources

[VIDEO] Pure Storage and Rubrik Deliver Performance and Availability at TTX

[CASE STUDY] Pure Storage and Rubrik Keep TTX on Track to Optimize Railcar Pooling Operations

About Rubrik

Rubrik delivers instant application availability to hybrid cloud enterprises for recovery, search, cloud, and development. By using the market-leading Cloud Data Management platform to provide instant access with self-service, customers mobilize applications, automate protection policies, recover from Ransomware, search and analyze application data at scale on one platform. From days to seconds. Rubrik has been named to Gartner's Cool Vendors in Storage Technologies, 2016, CFO Magazine's Top 20 Disruptive Tech Companies to Watch, Forbes Next Billion Dollar Startups, and awarded the NorthFace ScoreBoard Award(SM). For more information, visit https://www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on Twitter.

About TTX

TTX Company is a leading provider of railcars and related freight car management services to the North American rail industry. TTX's pool of railcars -- over 230,000 cars strong -- is ideal for supporting shippers in the intermodal, automotive, paper & forest, metals, machinery, wind energy and other markets where flatcars, boxcars and gondolas are required. Owned by North America's leading railroads, TTX's free-running pools provide fungible assets that minimize total empty miles, further lowering costs and minimizing risk for the industry, helping the railroads conserve their capital for other critical infrastructure needs. Customers easily recognize TTX's bright yellow cars as a consistent, high quality, well-maintained fleet that serves many transportation needs.