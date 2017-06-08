MADONA, LATVIA--(Marketwired - June 08, 2017) - Adaiah Distribution Inc. ((OTC PINK: ADAD) "The Company") announces today that it has received an update from Fingerprint Play for Q1 2017. The Company has taken over a 3 year contract from 3D with the recent asset acquisition May 10, 2017.

Fingerprint play who is marketing the children's SaveOurPlanet app Through Samsung Kids Pad, Samsung Kids Time and Findways Playaway Launchpad.

Fingerprint runs its own kids' app network, Fingerprint Play, but also powers networks for other third parties, including Samsung (KidsTime), Sylvan Learning (SylvanPlay) and Astro (AstroPlay). It's also planning to build a network for educational media company Cricket Media, and has other partnerships with new investors in the works.

In their update Fingerprint noted:

"We had a very productive first quarter. We presented our new Fingerprint platform to several potential partners at CES and MWC. We've also been busy working with our current partners -- Findaway, Samsung and Verizon -- to update the products, to develop new and enhanced features as well as to expand marketing and distribution channels.

Here are some highlights on our platforms.

Samsung Kids continues to scale. The overall service revenue more than doubled from Q4 due to the rapidly increasing number of subscribers and high user engagement. We expect this trend to accelerate with the launch of a customized video player in June, as well as Samsung Kids' global expansion and a new, preloaded tablet release in the fall. Last month, we held the Samsung Kids App Jam event at the Tech Museum of Innovation in San Jose with two of our content partners -- Toca Boca and Night & Day Studios. Hundreds of parents and kids enjoyed fun learning activities powered by Samsung Kids.

Verizon GizmoTab sales are steadily growing, supported by Verizon's active marketing through its retail stores and on/offline media. We're planning live family events with GizmoTab content partners at Verizon's destination stores across the US this summer. We'll reach out to you about these events as the details are finalized.

Playaway Launchpad will soon become available in over 10 countries in Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Australia. This international release should provide incremental revenue in the second half of the year. Thanks for all your support to make this happen."

Adaiah is currently working with its app developers to roll out one new children's app every quarter.

Safe Harbor Statement: This news release contains "forward-looking statements", which are statements that are not purely historical and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

