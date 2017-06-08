LucidSound® Announces the Wireless LS15X In-Ear Contour Gaming Headset, Features Direct Connection to Xbox One Consoles and Windows 10 PCs

Officially Licensed LS15X Headset Ends Ear Fatigue With In-Ear Design

SAN DIEGO, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- LucidSound®, one of the fastest growing brands in gaming audio, announced today the LS15X Wireless In-Ear Contour Gaming Headset. The LS15X provides a true wireless gaming solution for maximum comfort and crystal clear chat which is expected to ship this Winter. Similar to the previously announced LS35X, the LS15X connects directly to Xbox One consoles, with no cables and no base station. The LS15X features the same Xbox Wireless technology as the Xbox Wireless Controller, automatically configuring for hassle-free setup and providing continuous compatibility across the Xbox One family of devices, which includes Xbox One, Xbox One S and Project Scorpio.

The LS15X is unique from typical gaming headsets offering Xbox players a way to enjoy richly detailed audio without the ear fatigue, heat, or moisture concerns common when wearing a traditional headset for a sustained gaming session. The LS15X is designed to sit on the shoulders and neck, extremely lightweight and barely noticeable to the gamer making it a great solution for gamers who wear glasses or earrings. Integrated stereo speakers can be used in lieu of the earbuds that provide a personal audio space allowing players to keep track of the action while reducing isolation and allowing awareness of external sounds. Communication is handled with an advanced digital microphone that has been engineered for clear and reliable voice communications while blocking out ambient audio to teammates.

"LucidSound is designing and engineering new audio products for this generation of gaming," said Chris Von Huben, CEO of LucidSound. "In May of this year, we announced the world's first headset to connect directly to Xbox One consoles and it means a lot to us to hear the positive reaction from the Xbox community. With the LS15X, we're raising the bar, offering an entirely new concept in gaming audio which we feel will be a generational leap forward for Xbox gamers everywhere."

The LS15X features dockable earbuds which can be used in either mono or stereo configuration, comfortably sitting in the ear, and offering impressive levels of audio fidelity. In addition, the earbuds are 'Surround Sound Ready' with Windows Sonic for Headphones, as well as Dolby® Atmos' for Headphones providing optional surround sound to the player. Rechargeable lithium-ion battery provides ample gaming per charge and Windows 10 users can connect the LS15X directlyto new PCs that include built-in Xbox Wireless technology or by using the Xbox Wireless Adapter for Windows.

