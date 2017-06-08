BlueMatrix launches Postmaster, expanding global research publication footprint

NEW YORK, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueMatrix, the world's largest publisher of investment research, has launched Postmaster, a web-based report publication and distribution solution for research providers.

Postmaster enables firms to securely and automatically distribute research to aggregators, research portals, niche information providers, and client-specific destinations. Postmaster stores historic reports in a firm-branded library that can be made available on a per-client basis and used as a firm-wide historical archive.

With Postmaster, investment professionals can manage all firm contacts, subscriptions, and send customized reports to key contacts.

Jointly available with Postmaster is BlueMatrix Analyzer, a solution to collect and manage readership data across multiple as well as on the individual contact level. Postmaster users can use this tool to overlay client-specific revenue goals with existing revenue and readership data.

In launching Postmaster, BlueMatrix is responding to changes in the business landscape of research publication. As the value of investment research comes under increasing scrutiny, Postmaster equips independent research providers with a single solution to effectively distribute research while minimizing administrative costs.

Simon Edwards, Head of Business Development, said "Postmaster is an exciting addition to the BlueMatrix suite of products; itoffers best of breed contact management and custom distribution capabilities and will particularly appeal to our Courier clients, who are looking to increase the visibility of their researchwith the investment managementcommunity."

The launch of Postmaster coincides with the reforms outlined by MiFID II, which will go into effect in Europe January 3, 2018. One of MiFID II's key delegated directives requires sellside firms to unbundle research from trading commissions and charge a fee for research. With Analyzer, research providers can use readership data to help quantify the value of their research and derive a fair market price.

Patricia Horotan, Managing Member, said "MiFID II will fuel a more competitive environment for research providers, as content redundancies aregreatly reduced. At the same time, the changes in the investment research landscape will present uniqueopportunities in research publication. Postmaster answers these opportunities by deliveringtargeted distribution, first-classcontact management, and an understanding of client readership."

BlueMatrix believes that MiFID II presents an opportunity for niche research providers to become more visible and derive a fair price for their research.

About BlueMatrix

BlueMatrix is the established gold standard of investment research software and the world's largest publisher of investment research. Our range of applications is unmatched in the research industry and provides solutions for clients ranging from leading international investment banks and wealth management firms to independent research boutiques.

BlueMatrix was co-founded in 1999 by technologists Patricia Horotan and Skye Hauptman, who continue to run thefirm today. The two jointly worked for Millennium Partners, UBS, Merrill Lynch, CIBC and Goldman Sachs. BlueMatrix remains driven by foundational strengths of transparency, neutrality, trust and accountability. Headquartered in New York City with European operations in London and Romania, BlueMatrix has over 100 employees globally.

