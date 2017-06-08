TradeGecko joins the Shopify Plus Technology Partner Program as a leading inventory management solution for Shopify Plus merchants

SINGAPORE, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeGecko has been selected by Shopify Plus as a preferred inventory and order management platform for Shopify Plus merchants.

TradeGecko is the industry leader and pioneer in inventory & order management for eCommerce & wholesale businesses automatically syncing sales with stock levels and tracking order fulfillment.

"We are thrilled to welcome TradeGecko to the Shopify Plus Technology Partner Program," commented Jamie Sutton, Head of Technology Partnerships, Shopify Plus. "This program recognizes the best-in-class solutions that, together with Shopify Plus, further enables the rapid growth and innovation possibilities of today's modern merchant."

With TradeGecko, Shopify Plus merchants will be able to manage products, orders, and customers across multiple sales channels, locations, and currencies in one place. TradeGecko also integrates seamlessly with other best-in-class software like Xero and QuickBooks Online for accounting, and ShipStation for fulfillment.

"My TradeGecko to Shopify integration has been game changing to my business. It allows me to manage inventory levels at all my stores from one dashboard." Shaper Studios

Shopify Plus merchants can access detailed business intelligence and customer insights to track business performance on TradeGecko. These range from sales order reports that enable merchants to track their products and customers by revenue and profit, to inventory reports that show all products below the reorder point.

For Shopify Plus merchants who sell wholesale, TradeGecko also offers every B2B business the perfect platform to start wholesaling online through the fully customizable B2B eCommerce Store. Merchants can create unique catalogs and pricelists for every customer and send invoices through TradeGecko Payments that come with a "Pay Invoice" function to facilitate a faster payment experience. The TradeGecko Mobile app provides business owners with an overall view of business data, while enabling them to manage orders, monitor inventory, and contact customers on the go.

"We're excited to be recognized as global leaders in the inventory management space by Shopify Plus," said Cameron Vernest, Director of Strategic Partnerships at TradeGecko. "We look forward to empowering Shopify Plus merchants to build the business of their dreams by bringing simplicity, efficiency, and control to the complex world of inventory."

About TradeGecko

TradeGecko is a cloud-based inventory management platform and B2B eCommerce store for small and medium sized wholesale, distributor and eCommerce businesses. TradeGecko was founded in 2012 by three entrepreneurs from New Zealand, brothers Cameron and Bradley Priest along with Carl Thompson. The founders saw an opportunity in Southeast Asia so moved to Singapore to be incubated by the premier technology accelerator, JFDI. TradeGecko's adoption grew rapidly amongst online retailers and wholesalers which is now serving a global customer base in over 100 countries from their offices in Singapore, Toronto and the Philippines. For more information, please visit:

