Viveport Subscription Boosts Service With Over 75 New Virtual Reality Titles

The world's leading VR subscription service doubles its library to more than 150 titles, including over two dozen apps not available elsewhere

SAN FRANCISCO, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Viveport, HTC's global app store for virtual reality (VR) content, today announced that it is doubling the library of content available in its Viveport Subscription service by adding more than 75 new titles. The new content brings the total number of VR titles available for subscription to more than 150, and includes over two dozen popular apps available in the West for the first time. Viveport Subscription launched in April 2017 and is the world's leading VR subscription service, bringing to the rapidly growing VR marketplace the consumer-friendly model that has become a staple of film, TV, music and video game content delivery. The service is available in more than 30 countries, letting owners of the HTC VIVE' experience an ever-changing library without having to purchase every VR title they want to try. Viveport Subscription is available for $6.99 a month and is currently offering new customers a free, no-obligation trial at www.viveport.com/subscription.

"With Viveport Subscription, we want to give customers an easy and affordable way to experience more amazing VR content for a low monthly fee," said Rikard Steiber, President of Viveport at HTC Vive. "We are doubling the number of available titles to over 150 with new bestsellers and a wide range of content available in the West for the first time. We want to offer VR developers the most ways to monetize their content, and they now have an additional channel to reach new audiences and generate more revenue."

Viveport Subscription lets customers choose from the most diverse lineup of VR apps available anywhere, with a range of popular titles such as theBlu, Tilt Brush, MakeVR, Everest VR and more that let them explore worlds, connect with friends or embrace their love of learning and creativity using the power of VR. Starting today, they can also play. The new content on Viveport Subscription adds dozens and dozens of adrenaline-fueled experiences such as ROM: Extraction, Knockout League, Overkill, Cosmic Trip and Sairento VR as well as a lineup of innovative action-packed apps that have never before been available outside of Asia.

Viveport Subscription lets customers choose five titles for unlimited access for $6.99 a month. Customers can renew their list every month or cancel without obligation. The service is currently running a one-month free trial for new customers. Users must update their Vive software in order to access Viveport Subscription and other new features at the Viveport app store. For more information please visit www.vive.com/setup.

