Axis Communications, the market leader in network video, is gearing up to launch the integration of HID Global's Mobile Access with its AXIS A1001 Network Door Controller and AXIS Entry Manager software later this month. The Axis and HID mobile access control solution meets business demands to support mobile-enabled workforces. The solution enables mobile devices such as smartphones to function as credentials, allowing people to gain access to secured buildings, rooms and areas.

Mobile devices and smartphones are ubiquitous today and their functionality continues to advance to include an ever more diverse set of applications, from contactless payments to health tracking. By integrating HID Global's Mobile Access with its software and door controller, Axis has created a solution which combines the convenience expected in a mobile-dependent world with the level of security demanded by businesses and their employees.

"Axis and HID are well-known, global brands that are partnering together to develop open, IP-based secure access solutions. Mobile credentials are finally gaining greater acceptance and adoption due to an increasingly mobile-first perspective," said Bruce Stewart, Business Development Manager, Solutions Team, Axis Communications, Inc. "This mobile access control offering demonstrates how Axis leverages partners to bring innovative solutions to the market."

The HID and Axis mobile access offering is the first IP-based, end-to-end solution. It encompasses everything necessary for small, medium, or enterprise-sized organizations to deploy mobile access control. The solution includes:

Axis Communications: AXIS A1001 Network Door Controller, which makes yes/no decisions about who may enter, in which areas and at what times AXIS Entry Manager access control software, which is integrated with HID Mobile Access® Portal and used to set up the systems, add new users and manage mobile IDs

HID Global: HID iCLASS SE® and/or multiCLASS SE® readers HID Mobile Access® Portal HID Mobile Access® App, which is available through the Apple® App Store and Google® Play



The solution stores secure identities on smartphones for opening doors and locks instead of managing traditional printed identity credentials. This improves convenience for end users and represents a more cost-effective and simpler way to manage credentials. It also provides the highest levels of security and privacy protection available in access control. The integration allows AXIS Entry Manager software to manage all connected AXIS A1001 Network Door Controllers as well as the HID cloud-based portal to manage users and mobile IDs. Other third-party software can also be used for integrating more advanced access management functionalities.

The solution is now available through Axis' and HID's standard distribution channels. Axis will be showcasing the solution at the upcoming IFSEC International show in London later in June. To learn more, visit, axis.com or hidglobal.com.

