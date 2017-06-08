StarLeaf shakes up the collaboration market as it seamlessly blends messaging, voice and video calling and meetings into one powerful and secure app

StarLeaf, the leading cloud video conferencing and calling provider, moves deeper into the unified communications and collaboration space as it showcases its new app at next week's Infocomm, Orlando, June 14-16. The StarLeaf app is set to change the way we communicate by delivering a simple, secure, and instant way to message, call and meet from anywhere and on any device. With StarLeaf, organizations gain a truly connected and empowered workforce, who benefit from cross-team transparency and seamless communication, all designed to keep everyone connected, informed, up-to-date and productive.

"This is StarLeaf, so you can expect our new app to challenge the status quo and offer unrivaled ease of use and a level of interoperability that no other provider can match," said Mark Loney, CEO StarLeaf. "Naturally we've made it possible for people to jump from a private or group chat straight into a video meeting without worrying about the system they want to use."

The need for teams to chat, call and meet easily is not new to the enterprise. However, the available business tools can be clumsy and difficult to use, in some cases requiring a change in user behavior, and often demanding user training. Neglecting the need for easy to use tools has given rise to a proliferation of free consumer-grade products in the workplace i.e. WhatsApp. However, the downside of these consumer services is that they are insecure, cannot be centrally managed by IT, and represent a risk to the organization. The StarLeaf app is simple and intuitive to use, and is built with security at its heart. All conversations, whether voice, video or chat are fully secure and encrypted. Unlike other services, StarLeaf ensures that the business keeps control of all shared data and information, even when people leave the organization. This makes StarLeaf the first solution to meet the needs of both users and IT administrators.

"The StarLeaf app ticks all the boxes and advances the user experience, away from clunky and cumbersome to slick and intuitive," said Roopam Jain, Director of Conferencing and Collaboration practice at Frost Sullivan. "The app has the right ingredients to become the communications cornerstone of the enterprise digital workplace."

Feature rich and easy to use, the app allows users and teams to go from a conversation straight into a video call, provides a persistent message history across all devices, and allows users to view and manage all upcoming meetings, as well as join scheduled meetings in one touch.

On general release from September 2017, the app is available for Microsoft Windows, Apple OSX and iOS, and all Android devices. To be among the first to experience it and sign up, please visit www.starleaf.com/app

About StarLeaf

StarLeaf brings people together through the power of video conferencing and calling. StarLeaf is a service provider with a global platform that delivers secure, reliable and rich video conferencing services to Fortune 500 companies all the way down to the smallest organizations around the world. Whether a company chooses StarLeaf conference room systems or already has their own for instance from Cisco, Polycom, Lifesize or Avaya StarLeaf removes the complexity and cost of management and enables users to call anyone else, including those who use Microsoft Skype for Business as their client. StarLeaf is an award-winning company, most recently it was the recipient of the Frost Sullivan Video Conferencing Leadership Award. For more information, please visit www.starleaf.com

