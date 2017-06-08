Milk Processing Market in India to be Worth USD 53.17 Billion by 2020

MUMBAI, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Netscribes, a global market intelligence firm, today released its report Milk Processing Market in India. According to Netscribes, the milk processing industry in India will rise at an overall compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5%, and will be worth USD 53.17 billion by 2020.

Increasing urbanization, rising incomes and the proliferation of food and grocery retail outlets across tier-2 and tier-3 cities has led to an increasing accessibility and demand for processed milk products in India. However, the Indian milk processing industry is yet to achieve its full potential due to challenges such as gaps in the supply chain, insufficient cold storage and distribution facilities, and lack of quality feed.

Despite the challenges, growth in the Indian milk processing industry looks promising. The industry is seeing a number of established FMCG players foray into the dairy segment with new product launches. Foreign players such as Groupe Lactalis SA, the world's largest dairy products company, are entering the Indian market; while established milk processing companies are looking to further expand their business through IPOs. This will further contribute to the development of the country's milk processing industry.

Topics covered

Overview of the milk processing industry

Past and forecasted market size data over FY 2012 to FY 2020

Trade analysis of processed milk products in India

Qualitative analysis of the major drivers and challenges affecting the market

Competitive landscape analysis and company profiles

Recent strategic developments

Companies covered

Private:

Amul - Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation

Creamline Dairy Products Ltd.

Mother Dairy Fruit Vegetable Pvt. Ltd.

Public:

Amrit Corporation Ltd.

Anik Industries Ltd.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd.

Kwality Ltd.

Parag Milk Foods Ltd.

Vadilal Industries Ltd.

Nestle India Ltd.

About Netscribes

Netscribes is a global market intelligence and content management firm with services across the research and information value chain. Venture-funded by US and Singapore private equity firms, Netscribes provides tactical and actionable insights to its clients and enables effective decision-making and strategic implementation.

