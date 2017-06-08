VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/08/17 -- IDM Mining Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: IDM)(OTCQB: IDMMF) ("IDM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assays from the initial two underground core holes targeting the northern extension to the current resource at the Red Mountain Gold Project ("Red Mountain" or the "Project"), located 15 km east of Stewart, BC.

Drill hole U17-1247 targeted the SF Zone, a faulted extension of the JW Zone resource. This hole intersected mineralization approximately 125 meters along strike and to the north of the current resource, averaging 7.31 g/t Au and 5.22 g/t Ag over 5.38 meters. Drill hole U17-1248 intersected mineralization 250 meters along strike to the north, with 7.50 meters averaging 4.93 g/t Au and 23.54 g/t Ag, within a broad interval of 37.00 meters averaging 1.74 g/t Au and 16.80 g/t Ag. Gold and silver mineralization occurs proximal to a contact between intrusive and sedimentary rocks, associated with strong alteration and pyrite mineralization. There are currently no defined resources from the SF Zone.

"These first two exploration drill holes from the northern extension to the Red Mountain resource are very significant to extending the potential mine life of the deposit," said Robert McLeod, President and CEO of IDM Mining. "Ongoing underground drilling is stepping out from these intercepts and historic holes in the SF Zone area, in addition to further drill up and down-dip and to the south of the Marc, AV and JW Zone resources."

Complete results are as follow:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Hole-ID Section From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- U17-1247 1725N 242.23 247.61 5.38 7.31 5.22 including 246.00 247.00 1.00 19.30 10.20 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- U17-1248 1850N 525.00 562.00 37.00 1.74 16.80 including 526.00 533.50 7.50 4.93 23.54 and 547.00 549.40 2.40 4.25 78.88 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

(i) True widths are not known due to wide spaced drill holes.

Drill hole collar information and location maps, core photos along with sample plans, cross-sections and longitudinal sections can be viewed at www.idmmining.com.

About Red Mountain

The 17,125 hectare Red Mountain Gold Project is located in northwestern BC, 15 km northeast of the Town of Stewart. IDM will release shortly the results of a Feasibility Study for a high-grade, underground gold mine, which envisions primarily bulk underground mining methods and the production of gold dore on site. The Project is advancing through the provincial and federal environmental assessment processes, with comprehensive, thorough, and ongoing consultation with Nisga'a Nation.

Red Mountain is a porphyry-related hydrothermal gold system, located in the Stikine terrain. Gold mineralization is associated with, and partially hosted within an early to mid-Jurassic multi-phase intrusive complex, with associated volcanic and volcaniclastic rocks and sediments. Many gold mineralized zones occur on the property, including five mineralized zones with established resource estimates. The mineralized zones have been folded, and are often separated by dip-slip fault zones. Mineralization can vary in orientation from shallow to steeply dipping and are generally tabular. The Marc, AV and JW Zones range in widths from one to forty meters, averaging about sixteen meters in thickness. Gold and silver mineralization is associated with stockworks, disseminations and patches of coarse grained pyrite, surrounded by a pyrrhotite/sphalerite halo. Alteration facies includes strong quartz-sericite alteration.

Additional information, including the Company's NI 43-101 Technical Reports for the Red Mountain gold project, is available at www.idmmining.com and at www.sedar.com.

QA/QC AND QUALIFIED PERSON

Samples from the 2017 exploration program are cut with a diamond saw, and placed in sealed bags and shipped to ALS Labs Ltd. in Terrace, BC for sample preparation, with pulps subsequently shipped to Vancouver, BC for gold and multi-element ICP analysis. A Quality Control/Quality Assurance program, including the insertion of Standards and Blanks, has been implemented. The 2017 exploration program is performed under the supervision of Rob McLeod, P.Geo, President and CEO of IDM Mining Ltd. and a 'Qualified Person' under NI 43-101. Mr. McLeod has reviewed and approved the technical content of this release.

ABOUT IDM MINING LTD.

IDM Mining Ltd. is a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, BC, Canada. The Company's current exploration and development activities are focused on precious metals in British Columbia, with a primary focus on the high grade underground Red Mountain gold project which has entered the BC and Canadian environmental assessment process.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of IDM Mining Ltd.

Robert McLeod, President, CEO and Director

