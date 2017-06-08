Conversion of government backed mortgage loans in social housing



It is hereby announced that a conversion of government backed mortgage loans in social housing will be carried out.



The conversion will include fixed-rate mortgage loans and will be executed by injunction to the affected social housing organisations.



A total volume of approximately DKK 1.2 billion will be converted. The majority of these mortgage loans (DKK 1.0 billion) have a fixed coupon rate of 3 or 3.5 percent; the remainder have a fixed coupon rate of 4 or 5 percent.



Following the conversion, mortgage loans worth DKK 0.8 billion will be rescheduled as adjustable-rate loans in 5-year interest rate resets. The remaining loans will remain as fixed-rate mortgage.



There will be no change to the terms of maturity.



Yours sincerely



Lise Heinesen Head of Division



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=634630