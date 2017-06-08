GRUPO MASMOVIL: Ericsson and MásMóvil to sign strategic agreement for core network evolution and managed services

Meinrad Spenger, CEO of MASMOVIL and José Antonio López, Head of Ericsson Spain, During the signing of the agreement.

Includes core network evolution based on NFV, enterprise billing, managed and systems support services, and deployment, installation and maintenance of fiber to the home

Enhances MASMOVIL's ability to provide innovative and flexible service bundles and billing to enterprises, as it brings state-of-the-art technology to their network

Ericsson will also provide rollout, installation and maintenance services related to MASMOVIL's FTTH network.

Madrid, June 8, 2017.- MASMOVIL (http://www.grupomasmovil.com/), fourth-largest Spanish operator, has selected Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) to provide a wide array of solutions and services, including core network evolution based on Network Functions Virtualization (NFV), enterprise billing, managed and systems support services, and deployment, installation and maintenance of fiber to the home (FTTH).

Through this agreement, MASMOVIL subscribers gain access to an improved consolidated network and new services such as Voice over LTE, Wi-Fi calling and fixed VoIP for residential and enterprise use. The unified management of the mobile network and the integration of technology by a single vendor will enable top quality standards for Spanish users.

Meinrad Spenger, CEO of MASMOVIL, says: "The strategic agreement with Ericsson is a clear demonstration of our investment character to continue improving and updating our fixed and mobile networks with the unique objective of offering our customers the best telecommunications products and services."

José Antonio López, Head of Ericsson Spain, says: "In addition to introducing a range of new services for home customers, this agreement makes it possible for MÃSMÃ"VIL to provide innovative and flexible service bundles and billing to enterprises. The support services and managed services portions of the contract will ensure that services are delivered with the utmost quality, according to agreed key performance indicators."

The solutions in scope for core network evolution include Subscriber Data Management, Policy Control and Charging Rules Function, a complete virtual IP Multimedia Subsystem for mobile, fixed and enterprise communication services, Wi-Fi Mobility Gateway for Wi-Fi calling, and Diameter Signaling Controller. MASMOVIL's enterprise billing capabilities will be enhanced with the provision of a new, unified B2B billing system.

MASMOVIL has extended its existing managed and systems support services contracts until the end of 2019, and has the option of extending their scope to include its fixed network.

FTTH deployment, installation and maintenance services from Ericsson will increase MASMOVIL's ability to continue offering a convergent fixed-mobile competitive offering to the Spanish market.

All of the solutions and services being provided are best-in-class and proven in deployments worldwide, enabling MASMOVIL to benefit from Ericsson's extensive experience and gain access to innovative new features as they are introduced to market.

This new agreement with Ericsson joins those already extended with the main infrastructure providers operating in Spain, such as Huawei and ZTE, and demonstrate MASMOVIL's capabilities to achieve important alliances in the country.

About MÃSMÃ"VIL Group

MÃSMÃ"VIL Group is the fourth largest converging telecommunications operator with their own fixed and mobile infrastructures in the Spanish market- Through their brands Yoigo, Pepephone, MÃSMÃ"VIL and Llamaya, the company provides universal services - fixed, mobile, ADSL, fiber, datacenter and value added services - to multiple segments such as residential, business and mobile network operators. In 2016, the company reached almost 4,4M clients.

MÃSMÃ"VIL Empresas is the business unit of MASMOVIL Group dedicated to fulfill telecoms needs of all types and sizes companies. The business unit is oriented to offer IT solutions and cloud services to companies starting their own journey as well as to large corporations with several headquarters.

For more information

Mario Paradinas / Isabel Hernández

KETCHUM

mario.paradinas@ketchum.com (mailto:mario.paradinas@ketchum.com)/ isabel.hernandez@ketchum.com (mailto:isabel.hernandez@ketchum.com)

Teléfono: (+34) 91 788 32 00

Press release (PDF) (http://hugin.info/174274/R/2111822/803120.pdf)

Signing of the agreement (photo) (http://hugin.info/174274/R/2111822/803122.jpg)

Signing of the agreement (photo) (http://hugin.info/174274/R/2111822/803121.jpg)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: GRUPO MASMOVIL via Globenewswire

