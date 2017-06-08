The new provisions were published in Chile's Official Journal in May. The new regulations apply to large-scale solar, wind, geothermal energy and hydropower plants.

Chile's Ministry of National Property has issued a new regulation for using state land for the development of projects in the renewable energies sector. The new provisions were published in the country's Official Journal in May.

According to information provided to pv magazine by international law firm Oppenhoff & Partner, the new rules will also apply to projects that are already approved.

The new provisions are aimed at making it far easier to use public land for building projects in the renewable ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...