Kepware Expands Flagship Product to Offer Additional Device Connectivity

KEPServerEX V6.2 streamlines data collection and increases plant floor productivity

PORTLAND, Maine, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Kepware®, a PTC business developing industrial connectivity software, today announced the release of the KEPServerEX® version 6.2 industrial connectivity platform. Significant enhancements include new functionality for the CODESYS Ethernet driver, a new TIA Portal Exporter Utility, Configuration API support for the EFM Exporter, and improved interoperability with the ThingWorx® IoT Platform.

"Our top priority is supporting real-time data access as we continue to advance our products," said Jeff Bates, Kepware Product Manager. "With version 6.2, we added additional device connectivity, improved the performance of important driver suites, and improved the functionality of project creation and management tools. This release directly addresses the needs of customers with growing or evolving projects that want to connect to additional devices, workcells, or lines without losing performance."

Building upon the connectivity provided in its initial release, the CODESYS Ethernet driver for KEPServerEX version 6.2 now provides real-time read/write data access to devices running CODESYS V2.3 and V3. Customers with smart, connected operations using devices that run on CODESYS (a common PLC runtime and development environment) can now easily collect industrial data from disparate devices across their plant.

"By working together on the creation of the CODESYS Ethernet driver for KEPServerEX, Kepware and 3S-Smart Software Solutions have demonstrated how end users can benefit from open automation systems," said Dieter Hess, CEO of 3S-Smart Software Solutions, the manufacturer of CODESYS. "On the one hand, several hundred different automation systems can now be linked via KEPServerEX. And on the other hand, CODESYS customers have more options for meeting their communication requirements."

KEPServerEX version 6.2 also includes the following:

New TIA Portal Exporter Utility: Customers with Siemens S7-300, S7-400, S7-1200, and S7-1500 controllers that utilize the Siemens TIA Portal can now gain immediate access to their data. Used with the Siemens TCP/IP Ethernet driver, the TIA Portal Exporter Utility enables users to automatically generate the specific tags they need for their KEPServerEX projects.

Customers with Siemens S7-300, S7-400, S7-1200, and S7-1500 controllers that utilize the Siemens TIA Portal can now gain immediate access to their data. Used with the Siemens TCP/IP Ethernet driver, the TIA Portal Exporter Utility enables users to automatically generate the specific tags they need for their KEPServerEX projects. Configuration API support for the EFM Exporter: Customers with third-party applications (such as SCADA, HMI, IoT applications, and simple web applications) can now make programmatic changes to the EFM Exporter-enabling project standardization and simplification.

Customers with third-party applications (such as SCADA, HMI, IoT applications, and simple web applications) can now make programmatic changes to the EFM Exporter-enabling project standardization and simplification. Enhanced ThingWorx integration: Customers utilizing KEPServerEX with ThingWorx can now quickly and easily find and utilize industrial data in augmented reality experiences, machine learning models, mashups, or other ThingWorx tools. In conjunction with ThingWorx version 8, KEPServerEX version 6.2 contains new functionality that gives users easy access to all of their KEPServerEX data within ThingWorx Composer, the ability to quickly associate that data with new or existing things in the ThingModel, and the ability to view mapping and critical diagnostic information from the ThingWorx platform.

KEPServerEX version 6.2 also includes updates to 19 other server components, drivers, and advanced plug-ins.

Additional Resources

Learn more about KEPServerEX version 6.2

Download a demo now

Contact a Kepware representative at +1 888-KEPWARE (537-9273) x208 or sales@kepware.com

About Kepware

@Kepware is a software development business of PTC Inc. located in Portland, Maine. Kepware provides a portfolio of software solutions to help businesses connect diverse automation devices and software applications and enable the Industrial Internet of Things. From plant floor to wellsite to windfarm, Kepware serves a wide range of customers in a variety of vertical markets including Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Building Automation, Power & Utilities, and more. Established in 1995 and now distributed in more than 100 countries, Kepware® software solutions help thousands of businesses improve operations and decision making. Learn more athttps://www.kepware.com/.

About PTC

PTC has the most robust Internet of Things technology in the world. In 1986 we revolutionized digital 3D design. Now our leading IoT and AR platform and field-proven solutions bring together the physical and digital worlds to reinvent the way you create, operate, and service products. With PTC, global manufacturers and an ecosystem of partners and developers can capitalize on the promise of the IoT today and drive the future of innovation.

PTC.com@PTCBlogs



Kepware, the Kepware logo, KEPServerEX and ThingWorx are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

Media Contact

Torey Penrod-Cambra

VP Marketing Programs

+1 (207) 775-1660

tpenrodcambra@ptc.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/520136/Kepware_Technologies_Jeff_Bates_Quote.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/469987/Kepware_Technologies_Logo.jpg