Doctrin and Capio Proximity Care to Develop AI together with KTH Royal Institute of Technology and Lund University

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Doctrin and Capio are taking the next step in their joint ambition to create the future of healthcare. Along with KTH Royal Institute of Technology and Lund University, they are developing AI decision support tools helping healthcare professionals to prioritize, diagnose and treat patients.

Doctrin develops digital tools to support healthcare providers, and the company has already developed a system that allows for the patient to summarise his or her own medical history. The patient answers questions about their symptoms on their smartphone or computer, which helps healthcare providers to deliver the appropriate care. The tool has been developed together with Capio.

As a next step, Doctrin and Capio will jointly develop a decision support tool based on artificial intelligence (AI). Based on the medical history of the patient, along with medical guidelines, the tool will make suggestions to the healthcare professional on how to prioritize, diagnose and treat the patient. The purpose is to support healthcare professionals to improve quality and ensure all patients receive the right care, at the right care level at the right time.

- This is a natural step in our ambition to improve healthcare. There is great value in capturing the patient's medical history in a structured way. If we can facilitate the work of care professionals even further with AI, it is a big step towards the future of healthcare, says Magnus Liungman, CEO at Doctrin.

The tool is developed together with KTH Royal Institute of Technology, providing expertise in AI and machine learning, and with the Medical Faculty at Lund University, conducting the scientific evaluation of the tool. Vinnova, Sweden's innovation agency is co-funding the development with a contribution of SEK 1.9 million.

- Developing intelligent tools improving patient care and supporting our healthcare professionals is one of our most important priorities. We believe that this initiative has the potential to significantly improve the way we provide healthcare, says Daniel Olsson, deputy CEO, Capio Proximity Care.

Doctrin AB was founded in 2016 and has 15 employees. The CEO is Magnus Liungman.

For information, please contact:

Daniel Olsson, deputy CEO, Capio Proximity Care

Telephone: +46-706-22-72-21

Magnus Liungman, CEO Doctrin AB

Telephone: +46-735-06-39-00

