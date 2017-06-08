pentahotels to Enter Thailand with pentahotel Bangkok, Ploenchit, in 2020

FRANKFURT, Germany, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

pentahotels, the design-led and neighbourhood lifestyle brand, today announced a new management agreement with The Nest Property Company Ltd., a subsidiary of PM Group, to open the first pentahotel in Bangkok, Thailand in 2020. pentahotel Bangkok, Ploenchit, will be located in Lumpini in the central business area of Bangkok. The announcement marks the first official step in pentahotels' expansion in Southeast Asia, building on the brand's plans to open its second Hong Kong property in Summer 2017.

As a new build property, tailored to pentahotels' design standards, it will feature the brand's hallmark design-led environment, including the signature pentalounge, a new-concept reception area that combines function with entertainment, welcoming guests to relax and socialise around a stylish bar. The hotel will also feature 157 guestrooms, a swimming pool and gym. Located close to many large shopping outlets, high-rise offices and the Lumpini park, pentahotel Bangkok will offer business guests and leisure travellers alike the perfect window into the capital's modern, vibrant and tropical lifestyle.

"The announcement of pentahotel Bangkok is an important milestone for our brand, marking our entry into the Thailand market and expansion into Southeast Asia," said Sonia Cheng, CEO of Rosewood Hotel Group, pentahotels' parent management company. "The pentahotels brand concept offers an entirely new hotel experience to guests, which has seen tremendous success in Europe and Asia. In Bangkok, we have chosen the Lumpini location for its international business appeal and vibrant local and expatriate scenes, and we are confident that this new location will pave the way for our successful operations in Thailand."

"pentahotels has a proven track record and expertise in managing hotels that appeal to the next generation of travellers," notes Ausana Mahagitsiri CEO of The Nest Property Company Ltd. "We look forward to partnering with Pentahotels to create a unique hotel experience in Bangkok."

JLL's Hotels & Hospitality Group acted as the exclusive advisor to PM Group in sourcing a hotel operator and successfully negotiating the terms of the agreement. Andrew Langston, executive vice president, JLL, commented: "The signing of pentahotel Bangkok, Ploenchit demonstrates the continued confidence that both owners and operators have in the ongoing growth of the Bangkok market and Thailand in general, particularly within the lifestyle space." He added: "We are delighted to have acted as a strategic advisor for PM Group, helping to bring the pentahotel brand to Bangkok."

About pentahotels

pentahotels represents a new generation of hotels. Known for its unique interior design and "neighbourhood" feel, the lifestyle brand stands for true innovation in the industry's four-star segment. With 27 hotels across seven countries over two continents, pentahotels offers individual and business travellers comfort and style in a relaxed atmosphere. For further information and bookings, please contact your travel professional or visit http://www.pentahotels.com. Follow us on facebook.com/pentahotels for our latest news.

About The Nest Property Company Ltd.

Set up in 2009, The Nest Property Co., Ltd. has carved a niche for itself as a leading developer of upscale boutique condominiums in Bangkok's real estate market. The company focused on developing high-end condominium projects with amenities and ultra-modern facilities in Bangkok's commercial business district targeting new generation home-seekers looking for stylish and spacious condo units with all the conveniences that their location could offer. The company has set sights on an ambitious growth plan with more new projects slated for the years to come.

About JLL

JLL's Hotels & Hospitality Group has completed more transactions than any other hotels and hospitality real estate advisor over the last five years, totaling more than US$ 77.5 billion worldwide. The group's 350-strong global team in over 20 countries also closed more than 5,300 advisory, valuation and asset management assignments. Its hotel valuation, brokerage, asset management and consultancy services have helped more hotel investors, owners and operators achieve high returns on their assets than any other real estate advisor in the world.

