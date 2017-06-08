sprite-preloader
08.06.2017 | 15:18
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Result of AGM

London, June 7

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc
(LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)

Results of AGM

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, 8 June 2017, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed, including ordinary resolution 10, and special resolutions 11 and 12 as special business of the Company:

(Res. 10) To grant the Directors authority to allot shares.
(Res. 11) To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of issues of new shares or the sale of shares out of treasury.
(Res. 12) To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.

In accordance with listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available for inspection at:

www.hemscott.com/nsm.do

Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows:

For & DiscretionaryAgainstVotes Withheld
Resolution 1:99.94%0.06%0
Resolution 2:99.49%0.51%25,545
Resolution 3:99.48%0.52%28,108
Resolution 4:99.99%0.01%2,424
Resolution 5:99.49%0.51%14,043
Resolution 6:99.51%0.49%15,099
Resolution 7:99.54%0.46%11,618
Resolution 8:99.91%0.09%11,061
Resolution 9:99.97%0.03%7,848
Resolution 10:99.87%0.13%2,424
Resolution 11:99.84%0.16%6,916
Resolution 12:99.88%0.12%2,859

8 June 2017


