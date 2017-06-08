

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After reporting increases in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the two previous weeks, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing a pullback in initial jobless claims in the week ended June 3rd.



The report said initial jobless claims fell to 245,000, a decrease of 10,000 from the previous week's revised level of 255,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to drop to 240,000 from the 248,000 originally reported for the previous week.



Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average rose to 242,000, an increase of 2,250 from the previous week's revised average of 239,750.



Continuing claims, a reading on the number of people receiving ongoing unemployment assistance, edged down by 2,000 to 1.917 million in the week ended May 27th.



The four-week moving average of continuing claims also dipped by 750 to 1,914,750, hitting its lowest level since January of 1974.



Last Friday, the Labor Department released a separate report showing much weaker than expected job growth in the month of May.



The report said non-farm payroll employment rose by 138,000 jobs in May after climbing by a downwardly revised 174,000 jobs in April.



Economists had expected an increase of about 185,000 jobs compared to the jump of 211,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



Despite the weaker than expected job growth, the unemployment rate edged down to 4.3 percent in May from 4.4 percent in April. The unemployment rate had been expected to come in unchanged.



With the unexpected decrease, the unemployment rate fell to its lowest level since hitting a matching rate in May of 2001.



