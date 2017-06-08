EnvisionTEC, a leading global manufacturer of desktop and full-production 3D printers and materials, today announced a cost-saving, disposable material tray for its premium desktop 3D printers at JCK Las Vegas, the jewelry industry's premier trade show.

The new M-Type tray, which was developed and tested in EnvisionTEC's R&D facility in Gladbeck, Germany, will be offered as an optional replacement for the current Pre-Stretched Assembly (PSA) tray system in the Micro and Vida lines of 3D printers.

"This new material tray system makes using EnvisionTEC desktop 3D printers easier and more affordable," said CEO Al Siblani. "Our company has offered a similar tray for years on our original desktop models, such as the Aureus and Apollo, as well as some Perfactory models. And although the PSA still has benefits for many applications, we decided to bring this cost-saving approach to our Micro and Vida lines, too."

The M-Type features optical glass coated in a film that is similar to a Mylar-type film and allows for easy separation of each exposure layer during the 3D printing build. The outer perimeter of the tray is a flexible silicone.

The new M-Type tray will be available in North America this summer. Pricing for the new tray, which is estimated to last 3-4 months with routine use, varies by global market. Unlike the PSA, which has to be professionally replaced by EnvisionTEC, the new M-Type is disposable.

Current Micro and Vida users can inquire about a new M-Type at EnvisionTEC.com/MType.

About EnvisionTEC

EnvisionTEC is a leading global provider of professional-grade 3D printing solutions. Founded in 2002 with its pioneering commercial DLP printing technology, EnvisionTEC now sells more than 40 printers based on six distinct technologies that build objects from digital design files. The company's premium 3D printers serve a variety of medical, professional and industrial markets, and are valued for precision, surface quality, functionality and speed. EnvisionTEC's intellectual property includes more than 100 pending and granted patents and 70 proprietary materials.

