FIX RADIO, the New Radio Station Just for the Construction Industry, Partners With CT1, the Number 1 Sealant in the UK, to Feed the Hungry Tradesmen of London

LONDON, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Construction Industry never looked better. Building work going everywhere in good old London Town, whistling tradesmen and banter at the bacon butty Van. It's the business to be in.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/521308/FIX_Radio_Dream_Team.jpg )

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/521306/FIX_Radio_Bacon_Butty.jpg )

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/521307/FIX_Radio_Builders_Fee.jpg )



FIX Radio is the new radio station rocking the airwaves is just for the local builder.

Rocking the air waves with information crucial to the construction industry and banging tunes to help them bang away all day. It's the first of its kind and privy only to the London listener, for now.

The revolutionary station has caused a storm and a trail of breadcrumbs outside every construction site in London, and off course they have also teamed up with the revolutionary construction sealant and adhesive CT1.

https://radiotoday.co.uk/2017/04/fix-radio-plans-free-bacon-butties-for-launch/

The promotional tour will run for 40 days and for 40 hungry breakfast times. FIX Radio is sponsored by CT1, the Number 1 sealant and adhesive in the UK. They will be handing out over a tonne of bacon in this period, to London's busy trades men. These guys won't be taking home the bacon they will be happy eating the bacon and listening to live broadcasts from the newest hottest and most informational station.

So far they have visited nearly 5000 construction sites and racked up almost 20,000 listeners. They have had mentions from their big cousins Radio 1, BBC and created a general buzz both, on air and on the ground.

(https://soundcloud.com/fixradiouk/fix-radio-on-radio-1

(http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b08njv2q)

This Bacon Butty Free Breakfast bonanza and new radio station haven't stopped there.

Teamed up with the revolutionary CT1 people who have also changed the face of construction technology. They have also helped over the years these busy tradesmen by bringing to the construction industry a product that replaces several products they need for a job on a site. CT1's The Snag List Eliminator has repaired icons in London - such as Dianne's Memorial Fountain and the WWII Bomber Command at Buckingham gate and, of course, the London Eye. www.ct1ltd.com

Monday 12th June and Wednesday 14th, FIXRadio's Bacon Butty PR Vans will have a CT1 entourage following, travelling to stockists of CT1, where they will be handing out Bacon Butties and demonstrating the many magical uses of CT1 all morning to London Building Suppliers such as All Type Roofing, Bromley, Travis Perkins, Vauxhall, Acre Lane Timber and Leyland's in Chelsea. If you missed Monday's bacon butty FixRadio frenzy, catch the CT1 and FIX radio team at places such as C&A Plastics, County Construction Chemicals, Orbital Fasteners and Busy Bee's in Alperton.

Fix Radio tunes, beats and bacon butty's with CT1 demonstrations of why it is the UK's Number 1 construction Sealant.

CT1 will bring this to life on Monday 12th June and Wednesday 14th June.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wIh4JJl25xY

FixRadio and CT1 promotional construction and breakfast morning tour. Monday 12th June and Wednesday 14th June.

Images for Press Release

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/mb6dzal8m84tgwc/AACiKBoLf7Mztie3uwdVjcr3a?dl=0





Media Contact:



Nicola Walsh, Head of Marketing, CT1

+44-(0)-778-742-7976

Salim Patel, Director, CTEC Building Solutions

+44-(0)-782-811-9328

Colin Spencer, Campaign Manager, FixRadio

+44-(0)-207-190-9592

