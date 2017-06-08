

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) said that members of the Nordstrom family - Company Co-Presidents Blake Nordstrom, Peter Nordstrom, and Erik Nordstrom, President of Stores James Nordstrom, Chairman Emeritus Bruce Nordstrom, and Anne Gittinger - have formed a group to explore the possibility of pursuing a 'going private transaction' involving the acquisition by the Group of 100% of the outstanding shares of common stock of the Company.



In the Thursday's pre-market trade, JWN is currently trading at $49.41, up $8.93 or 22.06%



The Group has not made a proposal to the Company regarding any such transaction.



The company noted that its board has formed a special committee comprised of the independent directors to act on behalf of the Company in connection with such exploration by the Nordstrom family and any possible transaction. The Special Committee has retained Centerview Partners LLC to serve as its financial advisor and Sidley Austin LLP to serve as its legal counsel.



