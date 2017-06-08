HICKSVILLE, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/08/17 -- Canbiola, Inc. (OTC PINK: CANB) announced today the company has initiated its national advertising initiative, the company has signed an agreement with OMG National -- https://omgnational.com, a full service advertising agency. This is the first of many engagements to create the Canbiola Brand and introduce consumers to our premium line of CBD based products.

"The company is working hard to execute our Sales and Marketing strategy and have begun with OMG National to begin our advertising initiatives, as well SEO, Marketing and Branding needs. The initial focus will be on Digital Marketing which is a core competency of OMG National" Marco Alfonsi, Canbiola CEO.

OMG National's CEO, Jesse Lubar expressed his enthusiasm towards tackling the CANBIOLA project, saying "We are committed to helping them achieve their goals for marketing and further branding of their quality products. Navigating the challenges which are inherent to the online marketing of cannabis-involved companies is a specialty of our agency. We have the experience required and are ready to help the CANBIOLA team push things to the next level!"

Additionally the company is pleased to announce they will be exhibiting at the Green Festival Expo this weekend in New York City, at the Jacob Javits Center, www.greenfestivals.org.

About OMG National

OMG National takes a holistic approach towards their client's marketing needs. Using a blend of traditional and digital methods, OMG is a true single source provider for your marketing needs.

Whether through paid search, organic search marketing, online reviews, marketing videos, or a combination of services, OMG has the prescription for your marketing ailment.

OMG sales, account management, creative, and support team are well-versed in the most up to date trends in marketing. With a thorough, yet efficient interview and intake process, our team will recommend the right service, or package to meet your needs, your time frame, and your budget.

About Canbiola, Inc.

Canbiola, Inc. is a public company trading under symbol CANB

Canbiola, Inc. is a US Company embarking in the sale of a variety of Cannabidiol (CBD) based products. Canbiola is in the process of developing its own line of proprietary products as well as seeking synergistic value through acquisitions in the CBD and the medical cannabis industry. Cannabis is currently federally illegal and has legalized for medical purposes in some form in a limited number of states. The company has already launched several products found at www.canbiola.com.

The company also owns two technological solutions, Wrapmail (US Patent 8,572,275), which turns traditional email into a powerful marketing and branding tool, as well Prosperity Systems and the Bullseye platform of document management and compliance targeted at broker dealers, public companies, and governmental agencies providing a flawless all-in-one solution for document management, retention and compliance.

Forward looking statements and risks and uncertainties

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Expected, actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with, among other things, the impact of economic, competitive, and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, and performance. The matters discussed herein should not be construed in any way, shape or manner of our future financial condition or stock price.

For more complete information regarding our business at Canbiola.

