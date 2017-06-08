SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/08/17 -- Zscaler, Inc., the leading cloud security company, today announced that CEO Jay Chaudhry will host a panel discussion about enterprise secure cloud transformation at the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit being held June 12-15, 2017 in National Harbor, MD. Zscaler will also be hosting a series of Learning Labs during the conference.

Panel: Insights From the Journey: Leading the IT Transformation to the Cloud, Securely

Zscaler CEO Jay Chaudhry will host a panel discussion with Pam Kubiatowski, Abbott Labs Director of Global Network Services, along with Larry Biagini, former GE CTO and Zscaler Chief Technology Evangelist. The panelists will provide their real-world experiences in re-envisioning their IT strategy, processes and architectures to thrive in a cloud-first world. Learn how leading organizations have embraced the convergence of Cloud, mobility and global network availability in a world where traditional IT and security controls no longer exist.

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2017

Time: 10:45 AM - 11:30 AM ET

Location: Maryland B, Ballroom Level

Zscaler Learning Lab, Exhibit Hall near Theater B

Join Zscaler for a series of educational workshops on how to drive secure network transformation in your organization. Courses will be delivered every 45 minutes beginning at 12:15 pm ET each day, including:

"Deconstructing WannaCry with Network and Application Segmentation" - Your Internet traffic is talking, but are you really listening? Learn how the experts who run the Zscaler security cloud are able to spot threats and stop them before they can propagate through a global organization.





"Office 365: Tallying Up the Real World Costs of Deployments" - Understand how enterprise-class companies prepared their corporate networks for Office 365, what they learned from their deployment experiences, and why seventy percent of surveyed organizations say they are turning to local Internet breakouts to support Office 365(1).





"The Secure IT Transformation Maturity Model: Where Are You in Your Journey?" - Before embarking on the journey of becoming a cloud-enabled enterprise, it is important to understand where your organization is and what your next steps look like. Compare yourself with other IT teams who have charted the course for secure network and application transformation in order to become enablers of valuable business initiatives.





"The Security and Compliance Dangers of Shadow IT" - There is one network out there -- the Internet -- and you don't control it. Join Janet Himmelreich, head of the Security, Risk and Compliance Center of Excellence at BT, as she discusses how Cloud, mobile and regulatory requirements are driving new business processes and models that change IT's conversation from "control" to "risk."





"What Happens When VPN Can No Longer Scale?" - As traditional corporate networks go away, IT has to perform unnatural acts of networking to segment and secure valuable assets. Find out what's next in securing access to internal applications.





"IT Transformation and the Shifting Role of the CISO" - How do you secure what you no longer control? Learn how the Chief Information Security Officer role is evolving to meet the challenges of rising threats and a changing technology landscape.

View the entire schedule here. Visit Zscaler at booth 526.

(1)TechValidate and Zscaler. "Challenges with Office 365 Deployment" Survey. Q1 2017.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc., the leading cloud security company, is revolutionizing Internet security with the industry's first Security as a Service Platform. As the most innovative firm in the $35 billion security market, Zscaler is used by more than 5,000 leading organizations, including 50 of the Fortune 500, protecting more than 15 million users worldwide against cyber-attacks and data breaches.

Zscaler is a Gartner Magic Quadrant leader for Secure Web Gateways and delivers a safe and productive Internet experience for every user, from any device or location -- 100% in the cloud. Zscaler delivers unified, carrier-grade internet security, next generation firewall, web security, sandboxing/advanced persistent threat (APT) protection, data loss prevention, SSL inspection, traffic shaping, policy management and threat intelligence -- all without the need for on-premises hardware, appliances or software. To learn more, visit us at www.zscaler.com.

Zscaler™, SHIFT™, Direct-to-Cloud™ and ZPA™ are trademarks or registered trademarks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Angel Badagliacco

Zscaler PR Manager

408-313-5358

Email Contact



