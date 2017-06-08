HENDERSON, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 06/08/17 -- On the Move Systems (OTC PINK: OMVS) is pleased to announce that Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD - www.roboticassistancedevices.com) presented at the Verizon Operation Convergent Response Conference to over 100 Verizon clients. RAD joined first responders, law enforcement, military, private sector experts and leading tech companies to demonstrate that its SMP S5 Security Guard Robot can play an integral role in disaster and security response scenarios.

The two-day event showcased the ability of RAD's technology to:

Provide high-level security to affected areas, relieving manpower for other purposes.

Add medical triage support through autonomous or remote control delivery and pickup of medical supplies

Provide force multiplication for authorities to issue commands using long-range paging and two-way voice

Provide safe "eyes and ears" in hostage or active-shooter situations.

"This event was an opportunity for RAD to showcase how integral a security guard robot can be to disaster-response teams in a variety of situations from natural disaster, to active shooter and beyond," said Steve Reinharz, Founder and President of RAD. "As emergency agencies continue to refine their response procedures, RAD looks forward to being a part of the collaboration to ensure the safety of our communities."

RAD expects to deploy robots to end users in July. To date RAD has commitments for 15 robots for total contract values of approximately $1.5 million. OMVS is continuing its due diligence process on RAD as part of the binding LOI that was entered into last week for the purchase of 100% of RAD by OMVS. It is anticipated that the acquisition will close before August 10, 2017.

RAD currently has a sales pipeline of over 50 Fortune 500 companies and over 25 qualified dealers and distributors that have a combined customer base of more than 35,000 end user corporations.

