Global Dishwasher Market 2017-2021: Product Localization / Availability of Compact Dishwashers / Trend of Using Stainless Steel Interior Tubs - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Dishwasher Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global dishwasher market to grow at a CAGR of 6.83 % during the period 2017-2021.
Global Dishwasher Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is product localization. Product localization allows vendors to localize their products and services by aligning to country-specific requirements. Localization also allows the vendors to customize all components of a product for a target market. These components include user interface of dishwashers, printed or online documentation, websites, advertising campaigns, and other marketing communication materials for dishwashers.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is product innovation in terms of technology, performance, features, design, and capacity of loading. Home appliance makers are focusing on continuous technological innovations in the field of electronics to add more values to their products and to enhance their functionality. This will enable them to enhance the convenience of users. The rapidly evolving designs of household appliances will also catalyze the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is low household penetration of dishwashers compared with other major appliances in both developed and developing markets. Dishwashers are not regarded as essential appliances in both the developed nor the developing markets. Secondly, open kitchens with limited space is an increasingly common feature among the new residential units.
Key vendors
- Electrolux
- GE Appliances
- LG Electronics
- Robert Bosch
- Whirlpool
Other prominent vendors
- AGA Rangemaster
- Asko Appliances
- Dacor
- Fagor America
- Hoover Candy Group
- Sears Brands
- Miele
- SAMSUNG
- SMEG
- VESTEL
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by product
Part 07: Market segmentation by distribution channels
Part 08: Geographical segmentation
Part 09: Key leading countries
Part 10: Decision framework
Part 11: Drivers and challenges
Part 12: Market trends
Part 13: Vendor landscape
Part 14: Key vendor analysis
Part 15: Appendix
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2gpskl/global_dishwasher
