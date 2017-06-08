sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
08.06.2017 | 15:31
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Dishwasher Market 2017-2021: Product Localization / Availability of Compact Dishwashers / Trend of Using Stainless Steel Interior Tubs - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Dishwasher Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global dishwasher market to grow at a CAGR of 6.83 % during the period 2017-2021.

Global Dishwasher Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is product localization. Product localization allows vendors to localize their products and services by aligning to country-specific requirements. Localization also allows the vendors to customize all components of a product for a target market. These components include user interface of dishwashers, printed or online documentation, websites, advertising campaigns, and other marketing communication materials for dishwashers.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is product innovation in terms of technology, performance, features, design, and capacity of loading. Home appliance makers are focusing on continuous technological innovations in the field of electronics to add more values to their products and to enhance their functionality. This will enable them to enhance the convenience of users. The rapidly evolving designs of household appliances will also catalyze the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is low household penetration of dishwashers compared with other major appliances in both developed and developing markets. Dishwashers are not regarded as essential appliances in both the developed nor the developing markets. Secondly, open kitchens with limited space is an increasingly common feature among the new residential units.

Key vendors

  • Electrolux
  • GE Appliances
  • LG Electronics
  • Robert Bosch
  • Whirlpool

Other prominent vendors

  • AGA Rangemaster
  • Asko Appliances
  • Dacor
  • Fagor America
  • Hoover Candy Group
  • Sears Brands
  • Miele
  • SAMSUNG
  • SMEG
  • VESTEL

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by product

Part 07: Market segmentation by distribution channels

Part 08: Geographical segmentation

Part 09: Key leading countries

Part 10: Decision framework

Part 11: Drivers and challenges

Part 12: Market trends

Part 13: Vendor landscape

Part 14: Key vendor analysis

Part 15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2gpskl/global_dishwasher


Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire