Spend Analytics Market Worth 3.01 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report"Spend Analytics Marketby Application (Financial Management, Risk Management, Governance and Compliance Management, Supplier Sourcing and Performance Management), Business Function, Deployment Model, and Vertical - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the Spend Analytics Market size is expected to grow from USD 1.33 Billion in 2017 to USD 3.01 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.7%.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 88 market data tables and 44 figures spread through 186 pages and in-depth TOC on"Spend Analytics Market "

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/spend-analytics-market-259355881.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The key forces driving the Spend Analytics Market include increasing need for supplier and market intelligence, predictive analytics for businesses, need to better manage internal compliance policies and external contracts, and growing demand for cloud computing technology.

The retail and ecommerce vertical is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period

The retail and ecommerce industry is undergoing a significant transformation with rapid economic and income growth in emerging nations, and big data has emerged as a pivotal element in building business development strategies. The industry is facing various challenges such as long-term uptrend in commodity, raw material prices, changing supply chain architecture, and cost-trend dynamics. In such a scenario, the role of retail sourcing departments becomes crucial to boost brand equity and operating margins, drive differentiation, and harvest insights from big data as much as possible. Spend analytics helps to design, develop, and make cost-competitive global business strategies and enhance the business and lower the costs and optimize the transportation and logistics networks.

Request Report Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=259355881

The cloud deployment model to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period

The Spend Analytics Market by deployment model has been segmented into on-premises and cloud. The cloud deployment model is expected to witness a high CAGR during the forecast period, owing to its cost effectiveness, scalability, and ease of deployment. Cloud solutions support real-time visibility of the sourcing and procurement activities, enabling organizations to interconnect with employees and customers anytime, before, during, and after each appointment.

North America is expected to constitute the largest market share; APAC to grow at the highest CAGR

In terms of market share, North America is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. Early adoption of new and emerging technologies and a large number of spend analytics vendors in the region would help consolidate the majority of revenues in the market. The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growing technology expenditures in countries such as China and India and the demand for cost-effective analytical software and services among Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Make an Enquiry @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=259355881

The major vendors providing spend analytics software and services are SAP SE (Germany), SAS Institute, Inc. (US), IBM Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Coupa Software Incorporated (US), Zycus Inc. (US), Proactis (UK), Empronc Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (India), JAGGAER SciQuest, Inc. (US), Rosslyn Analytics, Ltd. (UK), Ivalua Inc. (US), and BravoSolution SPA (US).

Browse Related Reports:

Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market by Solution (Strategic Sourcing, Supplier Management, Contract Management, Procure-to-Pay, and Spend Analysis), Service (Implementation, Training, Consulting), Deployment, User and Region - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/retail-sourcing-and-procurement-market-203509357.html

Vendor Comparison in Predictive Analytics, 2016: MnM DIVE Matrix

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/predictive-analytics-vendor-dive-234860883.html

Know More About our Knowledge Store @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email:sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/telecom-it

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets