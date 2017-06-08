Lombard Capital PLC - Issue of Equity

8 June 2017

LOMBARD CAPITAL PLC

Exercise of warrants

The directors of Lombard Capital Plc ("Lombard" or "the Company") announce that they have received notice from the holder of 75,000 warrants to convert them into 75,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company for consideration of £7,500.

As a result the board has resolved to issue 75,000 Ordinary Shares and the total number of shares in issue is now 3,400,514.

The 75,000 new Ordinary Shares have been issued to Sir Michael Marshall who subsequently owns 235,687 Ordinary Shares in the Company representing 6.9% of the entire issued share capital.

The directors of Lombard Capital Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

