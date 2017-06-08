Lithium Exploration Group Inc.: Lithium Exploration Group to Meet With Teams From White Top Oil and Gas and Sonic Cavitation Ltd.

TEMPE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2017 / Lithium Exploration Group Inc. (OTC PINK: LEXG) announced today that it would be holding meetings next week with its partners at Sonic Cavitation Ltd. and White Top Oil and Gas in Houston. They plan to discuss deploying Sonic Cavitation Ltd. units at a new oilfield in Louisiana for field demonstration, as well as using the facility for ongoing R&D purposes. Representatives from LEXG and Sonic Cavitation Ltd. will be there for a period of two weeks meeting with all of the vendors working on the development of the market-ready technology unit, as well as making approvals for all of the final design of the unit and ongoing testing protocols.

"We are excited to have a stake in the field in Louisiana and to have a location just two hours from Houston to use as a future R&D facility for the next generation of units and other high-end applications for the Sonic Cavitation Ltd. technology," commented CEO Alex Walsh. "Timing is everything, and when this opportunity came up, we could not pass on it. The team from White Top have been instrumental in assisting us over the past year in sourcing testing oil and they are very familiar with what we are collectively trying to accomplish with the proliferation of this game-changing technology."

About Lithium Exploration Group

Lithium Exploration Group is a US-based exploration and development company focused on the acquisition and development potential of lithium brines and other precious metals that demonstrate high probability for near-term production. Currently the company is focused testing its SonCav Technology and the acquisition of oil and gas related assets in the US and Canada. Lithium Exploration Group is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol LEXG.

Website: www.lithiumexplorationgroup.com.

