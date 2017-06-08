Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG: Paola Eckert-Palvarini elected as new Board of Directors member.

Press Release



REGULATED INFORMATION

Seneffe, June 8, 2017. At today's Annual General Meeting in Seneffe (Belgium), the shareholders of Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG SA added Paola Eckert-Palvarini as a new director to the board, thereby bringing the number of women almost on par with the number of male board members. Mrs. Eckert-Palvarini, a graduate of the University of Milan (Italy), is a radiation physicist by education and has broad knowledge of the industry and the technical aspects of brachytherapy. She worked as an application specialist for BEBIG several years ago, and then initiated a number of award-winning non-profit initiatives in the area of natural science education ("Forschergarten", "Radioaktivitätslabor"). She is also a partner to a venture capital company specializing on medical device companies.

"We are pleased to add an experienced radiation therapy woman to our board and are looking forward to a successful cooperation", said Dr. Harald Hasselmann, Chief Executive Officer of Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG. "In our technical industry, it is often not easy to find candidates with a suitable background in both the subject matter and in business economics."



About Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG

Contributing to saving lives!

Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG (Euronext: EZBG; Reuters: EZBG.BR; Bloomberg: EZBG:BB) is a European-based group active in the medical device segment of the health care industry. Its core business is the production and distribution of medical products for the treatment of cancer using brachytherapy. The company's headquarters are in Belgium, with production facilities in Germany and in the USA, as well as subsidiaries throughout Europe, the USA, India and Brazil. In addition, Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG has a worldwide network of distributors and agents to support the international marketing and distribution of its product line. The company's products and equipment are intended for use by oncologists, radiotherapists, urologists, ophthalmologists and medical physicists. Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG employs approximately 130 people. The company has been listed on the Euronext stock exchange since April 1997.

