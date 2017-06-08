TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/08/17 -- Canada House Wellness Group Inc. ("Canada House" or the "Company") (CSE: CHV)(CSE: CHV.CN)(CNSX: CHV), which provides guidance towards an improved quality of life through restorative alternatives to conventional treatments, is pleased to announce its new Cannabis Patient Management software.

The new Cannabis Patient Management (CPM) software that will be utilized by Marijuana for Trauma, a division of Canada House, will improve service to patients while doing so in a more efficient manner. The software which was designed by Knalysis Technologies, also a division of Canada House, includes brand new Physician Services capabilities and an improved service to patients in Ontario with 48-to-72-hour response time for all prescriptions and renewals.

Resulting from these improved functions, not only will Marijuana for Trauma be able to better serve current clients, there is now the capacity to serve more than 1,000 new clients per month in Ontario alone. Clients of MFT's remaining eight clinics outside Ontario will benefit similarly.

In addition, Canada House is also pleased to announce that all five of their Ontario clinics now have a Licensed Practical Nurse providing Cannabinoid Therapy Education to all clients. The capability of the new CPM software along with the new Physician Services features and the staffing of Licensed Practical Nurses are all an integral part of the Canada House vision in offering better health outcomes to those seeking alternative treatment towards an improved quality of life.

Canada House Wellness Group Inc.

Canada House is the parent company of Marijuana for Trauma Inc., Knalysis Technologies and Abba Medix Corp. The Company's goal is to become a marketplace leader through strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to create a fully integrated medical cannabis marketplace. For more information please visit www.abbamedix.com, www.mftgroup.ca and www.knalysis.com.

