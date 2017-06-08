

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Job openings in the United States have reached at their highest levels since the turn of the century, a non-profit fact tank reported citing Government data.



States such as Utah and Colorado are experiencing shortage of employees to fill all the available jobs, according to PEW Research Center.



The unemployment rate in Utah fell to 3.1 percent in March, among the lowest figures in the US.



Colorado's unemployment rate dropped to 2.3 percent in April, a mark recorded only four other times by any state in recent U.S. history.



Seasonally adjusted data from the government's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) shows that at the end of April, non-farm employers reported more than 6 million job openings.



With the U.S. economic expansion well into its eighth year, the report doesn't say if the Trump administration's declared policy to create and bring back tens of thousands of jobs to America has helped the trend.



Trump's call on US corporate firms to invest more to bring back jobs to America, and warning of heavy tax if they shifted jobs abroad, received positive response recently.



Companies such as Ford, Amazon.com Inc., General Motors Co., Lockheed Martin, Exxon Mobil and Hyundai Motor Co. unveiled plans to invest further in its U.S. manufacturing operations or create more U.S. jobs jobs this year.



Although there are still more people without jobs than the employed, the monthly estimate of open positions has been above 5.5 million for all but one month since the start of 2016, a sign of the U.S. economy's relative health. It is a vast improvement from the situation in 2009, just past the trough of the Great Recession.



Nationally, workers appear to be in shortest supply in mainly two service sectors: professional/business services and health-care/social assistance.



The lowest openings rate was in state and local public education, according to the JOLTS data.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX