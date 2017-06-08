SANTA BARBARA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/08/17 -- Ice Energy, the leading provider of distributed thermal energy storage solutions, announced that its Ice Bear 20 home cooling and energy storage system has achieved a Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (SEER) of 14.56 when operating like a conventional AC unit, and when operating in its ice cooling mode using stored ice, an unprecedented Energy Efficiency Ratio (EER) of 150.

The Ice Bear 20 is a unique hybrid system, able to create cooling just like a conventional air conditioning unit, as well as to create, store and deliver cooling in the form of ice. The Ice Bear 20 is based on Ice Energy's award-winning Ice Bear 30 energy storage system for commercial and industrial air conditioners, but unlike the Ice Bear 30, completely replaces the conventional home AC unit. The system cools the home 24/7 to the temperature set by the homeowner, and for four hours can eliminate 95% of the electricity load by cooling with ice.

"The Ice Bear 20 is unlike any other home cooling system, combining the best of conventional AC technology with Ice Energy's market-leading thermal energy storage technology," said Mike Hopkins, CEO of Ice Energy. "There currently are no energy efficiency standards for a product of this kind, but we decided to put it to the test and engaged a leading accredited third-party lab to perform the industry standard AHRI SEER rating test. We were delighted to learn that when tested as if it were a conventional AC unit, the Ice Bear 20 achieved a SEER of 14.56, higher than required anywhere in the U.S. -- a remarkable accomplishment given that there's much more to an Ice Bear 20 than a conventional AC unit."

"We then decided to calculate its EER when operating in ice cooling mode," Hopkins continued, "and the result is 150 -- more than three times greater than the next best rating we could find, which is a geothermal system with an EER of 46. The Ice Bear 20 system is getting a very positive reception from utilities interested in its ability to manage residential load, including reducing peak demand and mitigating solar over-generation."

Large-scale manufacturing of the Ice Bear 20 is set to begin this summer to fulfill contracts already in hand for utility-sponsored programs in California and Massachusetts. Later this year the product will be made available directly to homeowners in certain regions, including California, Hawaii, Australia and the Middle East. In California, net of applicable rebates, it will cost less than a conventional AC unit, save homeowners hundreds on their utility bills, and if they have solar PV, also store their solar energy.

About Ice Energy

Ice Energy is a leading energy storage provider for the grid. Its thermal energy storage products deliver behind-the-meter storage for commercial and industrial HVAC, refrigeration and process cooling systems, and for home AC, providing peak capacity to over 40 utility service territories nationwide. With contracts to deliver 25.6 MW of storage to Southern California Edison in partnership with NRG Energy; 5 MW in Riverside, CA; 6 MW in Redding, CA; and an additional 450+ MW in the sales pipeline, the company is expanding quickly in the U.S. and internationally. For more information, visit www.ice-energy.com.

