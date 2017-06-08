CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/08/17 -- CEMATRIX Corporation (TSX VENTURE: CVX) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that, at the annual and special meeting of shareholders of the Corporation held on June 7, 2017, the following persons have been elected to the board of directors of the Corporation: Jeffrey Kendrick, Robert L. Benson, Stephen Bjornson, Patrick N. Breen, Dan Koyich and Minaz Lalani.

CEMATRIX is an Alberta corporation with its head offices in Calgary, Alberta. The Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiary, is a rapidly growing, cash flow positive company that manufactures and supplies technologically advanced cellular concrete products developed from proprietary formulations. This unique cement based material with superior thermal protection delivers a cost-effective, innovative solution to a broad range of problems facing the infrastructure, industrial (including oil and gas) and commercial construction markets.

